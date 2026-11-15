We didn't have high expectations for uniforms heading into Week 11 of the college football season. Of course, the patriotic helmet decals always look good, and there were some great alternate uniforms. But there were also some questionable fashion choices.

Although we are still waiting on Sunday's game between Ole Miss and Oklahoma, it's safe to proceed with our ten reactions to Week 11 college football uniforms.

Patriotic Helmet Decals Win Week 11

The Arkansas Razorbacks' patriotic helmet decal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest theme of this week's uniforms was the patriotic helmet decals for Veterans Day. Several teams made a subtle yet important tweak to their game-day aesthetic, and they all looked good.

Big 12 Remains the Wild West

The Oklahoma State and Texas Tech Red Raiders. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The Big 12 remains the Wild West of college football: late kickoffs, high-scoring games, and incredible uniforms. Look no further than the matchup between Oklahoma State and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Maryland's Best Look Yet

The Maryland Terrapins wore alternate uniforms in Week 11. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Maryland Terrapins' alternate black uniforms remain our favorite look in their wardrobe. The triple stripe on the jersey sleeve is incredible. We just wish the leg stripe matched.

Houston Looked Great Despite Loss

The Houston Cougars wore alternate uniforms in Week 11. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blowing a lead to the Colorado Buffaloes was devastating for the Houston Cougars. The silver lining is that they looked wonderful in their city-inspired all-white uniforms. The Cougars are keeping the Oilers vibes alive.

You Can't Have Too Much Purple

The Kansas State Wildcats and TCU Horned Frogs. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Apparently, you can't have too much purple. The Kansas State Wildcats wore their traditional road uniforms, while the TCU Horned Frogs paired an alternate white helmet with a purple set. It looked surprisingly good.

You Can Have Too Much Red

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the same can't be said of red. It's too bold a color. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights both incorporated too much red into their uniforms, creating an unpleasant viewing experience.

Oregon's "Duckzilla" Leaves Us Wanting More

The Oregon Ducks wore "Duckzilla" uniforms in Week 11. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think most fans were confused by the Oregon Ducks' "Duckzilla" uniforms. However, the football team took a trip to Japan before the season, which was probably the inspiration for the alternate uniforms. The black-black-silver set looked strong, but we want more green and yellow from Oregon.

Utah and Under Armour Finishing Strong

The Utah Utes in Week 11. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We hate to see the Utah Utes and Under Armour parting ways in 2027, as the two partners have designed some amazing uniforms (across all sports). The Utes are one of two remaining undefeated teams; what a way to wind down their Under Armour partnership.

Miami's 2001 Throwback Uniforms Never Get Old

The Miami Hurricanes wore their 2001 Throwback uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Hurricanes wore their 2001 National Championship team uniforms again, and it never gets old. The retro uniforms still look futuristic after 25 years. Miami is leaving adidas for Nike in 2027, but they are sprinting through the finish line.

New Mexico's Turquoise Always Looks Good

Final from Albuquerque. pic.twitter.com/sDCI8VUDFn — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 15, 2026

The New Mexico Lobos came up short, but their turquoise jerseys and incredibly detailed helmets highlighted why we love college football. Each team brings out the best of its region and culture.