Ten Reactions to Week 11 College Football Uniforms
We didn't have high expectations for uniforms heading into Week 11 of the college football season. Of course, the patriotic helmet decals always look good, and there were some great alternate uniforms. But there were also some questionable fashion choices.
Although we are still waiting on Sunday's game between Ole Miss and Oklahoma, it's safe to proceed with our ten reactions to Week 11 college football uniforms.
Patriotic Helmet Decals Win Week 11
The biggest theme of this week's uniforms was the patriotic helmet decals for Veterans Day. Several teams made a subtle yet important tweak to their game-day aesthetic, and they all looked good.
Big 12 Remains the Wild West
The Big 12 remains the Wild West of college football: late kickoffs, high-scoring games, and incredible uniforms. Look no further than the matchup between Oklahoma State and Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Maryland's Best Look Yet
The Maryland Terrapins' alternate black uniforms remain our favorite look in their wardrobe. The triple stripe on the jersey sleeve is incredible. We just wish the leg stripe matched.
Houston Looked Great Despite Loss
Blowing a lead to the Colorado Buffaloes was devastating for the Houston Cougars. The silver lining is that they looked wonderful in their city-inspired all-white uniforms. The Cougars are keeping the Oilers vibes alive.
You Can't Have Too Much Purple
Apparently, you can't have too much purple. The Kansas State Wildcats wore their traditional road uniforms, while the TCU Horned Frogs paired an alternate white helmet with a purple set. It looked surprisingly good.
You Can Have Too Much Red
Unfortunately, the same can't be said of red. It's too bold a color. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights both incorporated too much red into their uniforms, creating an unpleasant viewing experience.
Oregon's "Duckzilla" Leaves Us Wanting More
I think most fans were confused by the Oregon Ducks' "Duckzilla" uniforms. However, the football team took a trip to Japan before the season, which was probably the inspiration for the alternate uniforms. The black-black-silver set looked strong, but we want more green and yellow from Oregon.
Utah and Under Armour Finishing Strong
We hate to see the Utah Utes and Under Armour parting ways in 2027, as the two partners have designed some amazing uniforms (across all sports). The Utes are one of two remaining undefeated teams; what a way to wind down their Under Armour partnership.
Miami's 2001 Throwback Uniforms Never Get Old
The Miami Hurricanes wore their 2001 National Championship team uniforms again, and it never gets old. The retro uniforms still look futuristic after 25 years. Miami is leaving adidas for Nike in 2027, but they are sprinting through the finish line.
New Mexico's Turquoise Always Looks Good
The New Mexico Lobos came up short, but their turquoise jerseys and incredibly detailed helmets highlighted why we love college football. Each team brings out the best of its region and culture.
Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr