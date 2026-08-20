Tennessee, Texas Tech, Missouri Unveil Alternate Uniforms

The 2026 college football season kicks off in just over one week, and more teams continue to unveil new alternate uniforms. The Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Missouri Tigers joined the party on Thursday morning.

Two adidas programs and one Nike school each took a different approach to their alternate uniforms this year. Luckily, they all turned out great. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each team's new uniform.

Tennessee Vols

Despite changing from Nike to adidas, Tennessee will continue to have a new "Smokey Grey" uniform each season. The 2026 version is the best yet. In honor of the 100th anniversary of Gen. Robert Neyland's first season in Knoxville, the uniforms pull key elements from multiple eras.

Fans will notice the interlocking UT logo, Neyland patch, and adidas Trefoil logo. The helmet is inspired by the leather helmet era, with a star as a nod to Neyland's status as a Brigadier General. Look closer, and you will see a shoulder blueprint design inspired by Neyland Stadium's history.

built from legacy pic.twitter.com/0ZbGrNxk22 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 20, 2026

Tennessee will debut the uniforms against Auburn on August 3. The "Smokey Grey" adidas merchandise will be available beginning September 1 at adidas. After that, fans can expect a new look from the Vols and Alabama Crimson Tide on the "Third Saturday in October."

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Since partnering with adidas and Patrick Mahomes, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have continued to debut bold alternate uniforms each season. We have seen the "Ice Cold" gladiator uniforms and retro looks, but today was the first peek at the Patrick Mahomes "Let's Ride" uniforms.

The all-black uniforms embrace a minimalist design, with red popping off in key areas. The aggressive shoulder stripes, block font, and branding all appear in red. The Red Raiders will debut the uniforms on September 18 against the Houston Cougars.

The Patrick Mahomes "Let's Ride" collection is not yet available online, but it will eventually drop at adidas and select retailers.

Missouri Tigers

Honoring Legacy on September 19th 🐅



Shop the 100th Anniversary Collection first in the Mizzou Tigers app now! 📲 pic.twitter.com/hxmNR6fg5T — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 20, 2026

Similar to Tennessee, the Missouri Tigers are celebrating a major milestone this year and have special uniforms to mark the occasion. Missouri unveiled its Memorial Stadium 100th Anniversary uniforms with a series of splashy social media posts.

The throwback uniforms include a Block M helmet logo, a vintage power stripe on the jersey sleeves, and gold pants representing the historic shade of old gold the team wore before the 21st century. Missouri will debut the retro uniforms against the Troy Trojans on September 19.

First look at our Memorial Stadium 100th Anniversary uniforms 📸



Come see them on September 19th! pic.twitter.com/gmvNbRviFm — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 20, 2026

Tigers fans can already buy the special-edition Nike jerseys for $149.99 in adult sizes at Fanatics.

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