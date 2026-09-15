Navy Unveils Uniforms for Notre Dame Game on Halloween

Everyone loves to get dressed up on Halloween, including college football teams. The Navy Midshipmen plan to wear special throwback uniforms against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 31. The annual rivalry game will be played at at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

This year marks a century since the Navy Midshipmen won their one and only National Championship. To celebrate the historic anniversary, Navy football will honor its 1926 championship by wearing a commemorative Under Armour uniform.

1926 Championship Anniversary

The school's social media team shared a hype video and campaign photos of the incredible throwback uniforms. The alternate look takes inspiration from what the Midshipmen wore a century ago, but with current performance technology and design elements.

The jersey is a modern interpretation of the iconic "Chevron Stripe" uniform worn. It features nine stripes across the upper body (four on the front and five on the back), which represents the team's 9-0-1 record.

Throwback Uniform Details

Every detail tells a story.



A closer look at the uniform honoring the 100th anniversary of @NavyFB's 1926 National Championship. pic.twitter.com/8SDLwpgYZM — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) September 15, 2026

The Naval Academy's alma mater, "Navy Blue and Gold," inspired the traditional blue and gold uniforms. The song was first performed publicly in its current form in 1926, and officially designated as the Academy's alma mater in 1927. The words "Navy Blue and Gold" are stitched into the interior jersey collar.

The back-neck locker tag is based on the Class of 1926 pin. Meanwhile, the typography found on the class pin inspired the jersey numbers. Last but not least, a commemorative patch recognizes the 100th anniversary of Navy's 1926 national championship.

Shopping Information

Wear the history ⚓️



Shop the 100th Anniversary National Championship collection!



🛒 https://t.co/teIt5d8r5H pic.twitter.com/3I4Ob5bsZw — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) September 15, 2026

As always, Under Armour is bringing the gear to Midshipmen fans. A limited-edition Under Armour 100th Anniversary Sideline Collection is available online at the team story on navysports.com.

It includes replica jerseys, polos, quarter-zips, hoodies, T-shirts, and hats. Fans who miss out on the capsule can find more Midshipmen apparel at UA.com.

Under Armour x Navy Midshipmen

A look rooted in history. pic.twitter.com/eJCLK5PD2k — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) September 15, 2026

The Naval Academy and Under Armour first partnered in July 2014. Ten years later, the two parties agreed to a multi-year contract extension in December 2024. Over the past 12 years, Under Armour has found the perfect balance of traditional looks and bold aesthetics for the prestigious military academy.

Notre Dame is not only an Under Armour partner school, but it is the flagship college program for the American-based brand. So, the Halloween game will be extra special for the folks in Baltimore, Maryland.

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