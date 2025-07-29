Nike Drops Kobe Bryant x FC Barcelona Soccer Collection
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant built an unparalleled career in the NBA. However, the basketball icon's influence has expanded into all sports — especially soccer.
On Tuesday morning, Nike officially announced a new partnership that unites Bryant's legendary Mamba Mentality with FC Barcelona's unwavering pursuit of excellence to inspire the next generation of athletes around the world.
The collection includes: FC Barcelona away uniforms, Kobe x FC Barcelona x Nike Air Force 1 Protro, Nike Kobe 4 Protro, and Nike x Kobe Slide, and a curated selection of co-branded lifestyle apparel.
The Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona apparel is available globally now at Nike.com, the Barça Official Store and select Nike retail locations.
Meanwhile, the Nike Kobe x Barcelona footwear will launch globally July 31, with select markets following later this summer.
The collaboration celebrates Bryant's lifelong love for football and admiration for FC Barcelona's joyful style of play and philosophy. In return, Barça recognizes Bryant as a driving force in global sport who lived by the discipline and drive for greatness that defines the club.
This shared mentality is channeled into Barça's 2025–26 away kit, which features the Kobe Sheath in place of the traditional Nike Swoosh and takes inspiration from Bryant's classic on-court looks.
The jersey is awash in a light Team Gold base with Persian Violet and black accents, while the shorts feature a black base with a snakeskin-textured pattern and Persian Violet accents.
The jersey's club crest and Kobe Sheath take on a silicone gloss 3D snakeskin texture, and the uniform's socks bear a Kobe Sheath over the shin and "Barça" on the calf.
The Kobe x FC Barcelona collection personified through a campaign inspired by the concept that "Better is the Only Choice."
The hero film shows the rondo drill, a staple of Barça's training philosophy that exemplifies the intensity of the club's training style and the repetitive drive to push beyond. It is voiced by first-team men's coach Hansi Flick.
Nike and FC Barcelona athletes Alejandro Balde, Pablo Gavi, Patricia Guijarro, Frenkie de Jong, Ewa Pajor, Salma Paralluelo, Claudia Pina and Alexia Putellas appear in the film. It culminates by revealing the Kobe Sheath.
