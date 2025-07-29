Kicks

Nike Drops Kobe Bryant x FC Barcelona Soccer Collection

FC Barcelona is channeling Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality as part of a new Nike collection.

Nike is uniting Kobe Bryant and FC Barcelona with a new soccer collection.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant built an unparalleled career in the NBA. However, the basketball icon's influence has expanded into all sports — especially soccer.

On Tuesday morning, Nike officially announced a new partnership that unites Bryant's legendary Mamba Mentality with FC Barcelona's unwavering pursuit of excellence to inspire the next generation of athletes around the world.

The collection includes: FC Barcelona away uniforms, Kobe x FC Barcelona x Nike Air Force 1 Protro, Nike Kobe 4 Protro, and Nike x Kobe Slide, and a curated selection of co-branded lifestyle apparel.

FC Barcelona players debut Nike Kobe kits.
Nike has dropped Kobe x FC Barcelona kits. / Nike

The Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona apparel is available globally now at Nike.com, the Barça Official Store and select Nike retail locations. 

Meanwhile, the Nike Kobe x Barcelona footwear will launch globally July 31, with select markets following later this summer.

The collaboration celebrates Bryant's lifelong love for football and admiration for FC Barcelona's joyful style of play and philosophy. In return, Barça recognizes Bryant as a driving force in global sport who lived by the discipline and drive for greatness that defines the club.

Side view of the Nike Kobe 4 basketball shoes.
The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "FC Barcelona" colorway. / Nike

This shared mentality is channeled into Barça's 2025–26 away kit, which features the Kobe Sheath in place of the traditional Nike Swoosh and takes inspiration from Bryant's classic on-court looks.

The jersey is awash in a light Team Gold base with Persian Violet and black accents, while the shorts feature a black base with a snakeskin-textured pattern and Persian Violet accents.

The jersey's club crest and Kobe Sheath take on a silicone gloss 3D snakeskin texture, and the uniform's socks bear a Kobe Sheath over the shin and "Barça" on the calf.

A soccer player models Nike Kobe apparel.
Pieces from the Nike x Kobe x FC Barcelona collection. / Nike

The Kobe x FC Barcelona collection personified through a campaign inspired by the concept that "Better is the Only Choice."

The hero film shows the rondo drill, a staple of Barça's training philosophy that exemplifies the intensity of the club's training style and the repetitive drive to push beyond. It is voiced by first-team men's coach Hansi Flick.

Nike and FC Barcelona athletes Alejandro Balde, Pablo Gavi, Patricia Guijarro, Frenkie de Jong, Ewa Pajor, Salma Paralluelo, Claudia Pina and Alexia Putellas appear in the film. It culminates by revealing the Kobe Sheath.

Alexia Putellas models a Nike soccer kit.
Alexia Putellas wears the Nike x Kobe x FC Barcelona 2025–26 away kit. / Nike

PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

