Ranking Every NFL Week 11 Uniform Matchup
Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season is in the books, and it was overall a strong slate of uniform matchups. There was a healthy balance of traditional and modern looks. Unfortunately, a few teams wore some seriously bad alternates.
As with everything in football, it's a zero-sum game, so it's time to break down the winners and losers. Below are our rankings and analysis for every uniform matchup from Week 11.
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions' alternate uniforms have failed to grow on me. Replacing an iconic look with something you can get from most other teams is always a poor choice. Making matters worse, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wore white instead of pewter pants.
12. New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears
Three straight weeks of bad uniform choices for the New Orleans Saints. There was no reason not to wear gold or black pants against the Chicago Bears. The Bears' legendary uniforms can only do so much heavy lifting.
11. Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
The Miami Dolphins finally wore aqua! I thought they had misplaced their aqua jerseys and pants. But as luck would have it, the Buffalo Bills chose to wear their barely visible Rivalries uniform set.
10. Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs
Usually, I'm rough on the Arizona Cardinals' minimalist uniforms. But if there were ever a game to avoid wearing red pants, it would be against the Kansas City Chiefs. They saved us from red overload.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants both wore their primary sets. The Giants always look good, and the Jaguars did the best they could with their current rotation.
8. Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
The Indianapolis Colts' traditional uniforms are hard to beat. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans' Rivalries uniforms are solid. Replacing the 'H' helmet decal with the Texans logo would really improve the alternate aesthetic.
7. Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders
Triple-black sets are usually played out, but the Washington Commanders looked sharp on Monday Night Football. It was a nice contrast with the Cincinnati Bengals, who have some of the best road uniforms in the league.
6. New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers
If you want a pop of color, the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers game was for you. The Jets' green-white-green combo looked great on the field with the Chargers' white-blue-blue set.
5. Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers
Two iconic NFC franchises faced off and dressed the part. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers have some of the league's best traditional aesthetics, and they look even better on the field together.
4. Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders can do no wrong in their timeless uniforms. The silver and black looked great next to the Denver Broncos' triple-mismatch set of navy-orange-white. This was a fun AFC West uniform matchup.
3. Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers
The Baltimore Ravens treated fans to a triple mismatch of black-white-purple. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers' primary home uniforms remain timeless. Both teams read the scouting report and dressed appropriately.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
It just felt like late-November football, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out under overcast skies. The game was a slugfest, matching each team's primary set.
1. Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys
This is what we've been waiting for: the Tennessee Titans traveling to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans could have played it safe with white pants, but they wanted to make a style statement. It paid off, as they somehow upstaged some of the best uniforms across all sports. The game was lopsided, but it was beautiful.
Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr