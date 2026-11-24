Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season is in the books, and it was overall a strong slate of uniform matchups. There was a healthy balance of traditional and modern looks. Unfortunately, a few teams wore some seriously bad alternates.

As with everything in football, it's a zero-sum game, so it's time to break down the winners and losers. Below are our rankings and analysis for every uniform matchup from Week 11.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions' alternate uniforms have failed to grow on me. Replacing an iconic look with something you can get from most other teams is always a poor choice. Making matters worse, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wore white instead of pewter pants.

12. New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three straight weeks of bad uniform choices for the New Orleans Saints. There was no reason not to wear gold or black pants against the Chicago Bears. The Bears' legendary uniforms can only do so much heavy lifting.

11. Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Dolphins finally wore aqua! I thought they had misplaced their aqua jerseys and pants. But as luck would have it, the Buffalo Bills chose to wear their barely visible Rivalries uniform set.

10. Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Usually, I'm rough on the Arizona Cardinals' minimalist uniforms. But if there were ever a game to avoid wearing red pants, it would be against the Kansas City Chiefs. They saved us from red overload.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants both wore their primary sets. The Giants always look good, and the Jaguars did the best they could with their current rotation.

8. Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

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The Indianapolis Colts' traditional uniforms are hard to beat. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans' Rivalries uniforms are solid. Replacing the 'H' helmet decal with the Texans logo would really improve the alternate aesthetic.

7. Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders

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Triple-black sets are usually played out, but the Washington Commanders looked sharp on Monday Night Football. It was a nice contrast with the Cincinnati Bengals, who have some of the best road uniforms in the league.

6. New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers

The New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you want a pop of color, the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers game was for you. The Jets' green-white-green combo looked great on the field with the Chargers' white-blue-blue set.

5. Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two iconic NFC franchises faced off and dressed the part. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers have some of the league's best traditional aesthetics, and they look even better on the field together.

4. Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

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The Las Vegas Raiders can do no wrong in their timeless uniforms. The silver and black looked great next to the Denver Broncos' triple-mismatch set of navy-orange-white. This was a fun AFC West uniform matchup.

3. Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

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The Baltimore Ravens treated fans to a triple mismatch of black-white-purple. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers' primary home uniforms remain timeless. Both teams read the scouting report and dressed appropriately.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

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It just felt like late-November football, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out under overcast skies. The game was a slugfest, matching each team's primary set.

1. Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is what we've been waiting for: the Tennessee Titans traveling to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans could have played it safe with white pants, but they wanted to make a style statement. It paid off, as they somehow upstaged some of the best uniforms across all sports. The game was lopsided, but it was beautiful.