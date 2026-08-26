Ranking the 2026 Nike x NFL Rivalries Uniforms

Yesterday was one of the biggest days on the sports uniform calendar. Nike and the NFL unveiled the second installment of the Rivalries uniform program. The first year was a success, and the program expands to include eight more teams from the AFC South and NFC North.

Just as football is a zero-sum game, the same is true of new uniforms. There are always winners and losers. While most of the alternate threads were harmless or unremarkable, some stood out. Below are our rankings of the 2026 Nike x NFL Rivalries uniforms.

8. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts 2026 Rivalries uniform. | @colts

The Indianapolis Colts played it safe, a little too safe. The Metallic Blue helmet with the White Horseshoe is cool, but the Anvil Steel jersey and pants look too much like the Buffalo Bills' Nickel City uniforms. The Colts' uniforms aren't bad, but they're not exciting either.

7. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions 2026 Rivalries uniform. | @Lions

The Detroit Lions plan to "Defend the Den" with their new uniform. Like most Detroit teams' uniforms, the theme leans into the city's unbreakable spirit. The overall outcome was edgy and sleek, but it feels dangerously close to a Carolina Panthers uniform.

6. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings 2026 Rivalries Uniform. | @Vikings

Fans will "Feel the North" with the Minnesota Vikings uniform. Inspired by ancient Viking warriors' finest armor, the uniform is full of symbolic details. It feels like a safe, checkdown pass for solid yardage. It's impossible to get mad at these threads, as the Vikings nailed the concept of a "Rivalries" uniform.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 Rivalries uniform. | @Jaguars

Fortune favors the bold, and no team has a more daring Rivalries uniform than the Jacksonville Jaguars. Everything from the Jaguar-print pants to the classic number font and typography is sweet. Not to mention the teal helmet. The Jaguars are the only team whose alternate uniform is actually better than their primary set.

4. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears 2026 Rivalries uniforms. | @ChicagoBears

Inspired by 1948, the Chicago Bears took a different approach than all but one other team with their uniform. While most teams took a futuristic approach, the Bears combined classic design elements from different eras. Most Rivalries uniforms are trendy and unlikely to age well; the Bears' new set fits perfectly in their wardrobe catalog.

3. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers 2026 Rivalries uniform. | @packers

If new uniforms are meant to generate new revenue, the Green Bay Packers will print money with their cash-inspired uniforms. Paper currency and Packers stock certificates inspired the jersey's font and striping.

Meanwhile, the interlocking "GB" logo is a nod to the Vince Lombardi era. Lastly, there are multiple shout-outs to the Packers fans. This was a well-executed design from a franchise that doesn't need to break with tradition.

2. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans 2026 Rivalries uniform. | @HoustonTexans

Nothing says rivalry like taking your old team's uniform colors back. Built from the fabric of their city's streets, the Houston Texans are back in a familiar color palette: white, blue, and red.

Even better, they stayed true to H-Town culture by incorporating tiled typography with chrome and candy paint. Personally, I would have preferred the Bullhead logo on the helmet and the "H" logo on the jersey.

1. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans 2026 Rivalries uniform. | @Titans

The neon lights on Music City inspired the Tennessee Titans' Rivalries uniform. After borrowing heavily from its Houston roots for new primary uniforms, the team embraced the more familiar Navy Blue and Titans Blue with the alternate set.

They even put a fun spin on their primary logo and lit up the jersey with a buzzy font. It's clearer than ever that the Titans had the best uniform upgrades of the year.

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