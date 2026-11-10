Ranking Every NFL Week 9 Uniform Matchup

There were plenty of lopsided games in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL regular season. Unfortunately for fans, there were also plenty of uneven uniform matchups. Some teams did their homework, while others need to spend more time in the film room.

We saw the debut of multiple alternate uniforms, plus some iconic throwbacks. Below are our rankings and analysis for every uniform matchup from Week 9.

15. Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals at the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing like a color rush between two polarizing uniforms. The Arizona Cardinals' triple-white set looks like pristine practice uniforms, while the Seahawks' all-navy set was another miss. The Seahawks' Wolf Grey pants would have added a nice touch of variety.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

The Jacksonville Jaguars at the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We were pretty underwhelmed when the Baltimore Ravens unveiled their "Purple Rising" uniforms before the season, and feel vindicated after the debut. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are back in their painfully bland white uniforms after a nice stretch of a few weeks this season.

13. Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins

The Detroit Lions at the Miami Dolphins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let's start with the positives. There was plenty of color in the matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins. Plus, the Dolphins wore aqua pants, which was a nice break from triple-white. But it still annoys us that the Dolphins are allergic to wearing aqua jerseys (just change your colors if you don't like them). Meanwhile, the Lions' blueberry sets are always a letdown.

12. Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

The Cleveland Browns at the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Browns looked great in their triple mismatch set of orange-white-brown. Sadly, the New Orleans Saints' black-gold-gold set just can't compete with their primary uniforms. For what it's worth, the Saints' captains picked the gold pants, which was probably the right decision.

11. Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings

The Buffalo Bills at the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo Bills are one of the few teams that can get away with triple-white sets, thanks to the bold details on their helmets, jerseys, and pants. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings always look respectable in their primary home uniform.

10. Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons

The Cincinnati Bengals at the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orange and red don't look good on the field together, but we salute the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons for going big with their uniforms in Madrid, Spain. Both teams avoided wearing black jerseys and pants to avoid potential color overlap. A for effort.

9. Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots

The Green Bay Packers at the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interconference matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots was so close to perfection. But alas, the Patriots insist on wearing their matching navy jerseys and pants far too often.

8. Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

The Houston Texans at the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's always fun when the Los Angeles Chargers wear their "Super Chargers" uniforms, but there had to have been a better week to debut the throwbacks. The Houston Texans did their best to brighten up the game with white pants, which helped balance out the lopsided contest.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears have two classic uniforms that demonstrate you don't need to overthink it. There is no way either team could have improved upon their uniform choice for this game.

6. New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs

The New York Jets at the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs put us in the holiday spirit. The mix of red and green would have been perfect for a Christmas Day game, but we'll gladly unwrap this gift early.

5. Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

The Denver Broncos at the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is nothing minimal about the Denver Broncos' and Carolina Panthers' uniforms. If you like bold designs and sharp details, this was the game for you.

4. Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts

The Dallas Cowboys at the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Games just feel more important when the Dallas Cowboys wear their silver-navy-silver set. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts' all-white set provided a classic contrast. Naturally, we got a competitive game between the two outstandingly dressed teams.

3. Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders

The Los Angeles Rams at the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders both refreshed their uniforms this offseason, earning them higher spots in the NFL style power rankings. Neither team has had many misses this season, and Sunday was a treat for fans who waited through years of bad uniforms.

2. Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders at the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers featured two iconic uniforms from rivals who once shared proximity. While we miss the Bay Area rivalry, Sunday's game was still an aesthetically pleasing game for traditionalists.

1. New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

The New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a tale of two seasons for the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite their differing paths, both teams looked amazing in their throwback uniforms. Similar to the Seahawks-Broncos game earlier this season, we need more teams wearing retro uniforms against each other.

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