Kevin Kiermaier Rejoining Toronto Blue Jays as Special Assistant, 'Outfield Whisperer'
Kevin Kiermaier couldn't stay away from the game for long.
The 34-year-old outfielder, who retired after winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in October, is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays as a special assistant in 2025. Kiermaier confirmed as much to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson on Saturday, speaking on what went into his decision to take on the new position.
"I’d always make a joke with the guys about being a special assistant," Kiermaier said, per Matheson. "I’d say, 'You guys are going to miss me, but I’ll be a special assistant one day and you’ll love having me around.' It’s funny how it came to fruition. I am just thrilled. This is the dream job of a lifetime. I cannot wait."
Kiermaier signed with the Blue Jays in December 2022 and remained in Toronto until the 2024 trade deadline. He spent the previous 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Over the course of his career, Kiermaier racked up 175 defensive runs saved. He led the AL in defensive WAR in 2015 and 2016, winning four Gold Gloves and one Platinum Glove along the way.
Kiermaier retired with a 36.5 career WAR, thanks in large part to his defensive efforts. At the plate, he was a .246 hitter with a .706 OPS, racking up 905 hits, 95 home runs, 170 doubles, 60 triples, 378 RBI and 132 stolen bases across 1,159 games.
In Kiermaier's case, the nebulous title of "special assistant" means he will be working directly with Toronto's outfielders. He even went as far as calling himself an "outfield whisperer" in his conversation with Matheson.
The Blue Jays already have an elite defensive center fielder in Daulton Varsho, who shared an outfield with Kiermaier in 2023. Varsho went on to lead all outfielders across MLB in Total Zone in 2024, claiming his first Gold Glove in the process.
Recent trade acquisition Myles Straw has a Gold Glove of his own, winning one with the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. Should he make the Opening Day roster, Straw should be able to provide solid defense off the bench.
The corner outfield spots belong to George Springer and free agent addition Anthony Santander, neither of whom are held up as elite fielders at this point in their respective careers. Perhaps Kiermaier can get the veterans back on track on defense, sharing the wisdom he picked up over the years.
Kiermaier will join the Blue Jays when spring training camp gets underway in Dunedin, Florida, next week.
