Former Cincinnati Reds Speedster Billy Hamilton on Historic Pace in Caribbean Series
Billy Hamilton may not have seen much big league action over the past few years, but the speedy outfielder can still steal bases.
Hamilton is currently playing in the Caribbean Series with Charros de Jalisco, winners of the Mexican Pacific League winter title. Through just two games of the international tournament, the 34-year-old has already swiped four bags.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, that puts Hamilton one off the single-tournament record of five stolen bases. Freddy Guzman set the mark with the Dominican Republic in 2010, while Gustavo Campero tied it with Colombia in 2023.
Hamilton was once one of baseball’s most prolific base stealers, racking up 13 in his first 13 MLB games with the Cincinnati Reds back in 2013. He cleared 50 stolen bases in each of the next four seasons, totaling 230 between 2014 and 2017.
After stealing 34 bases with the Reds in 2018, he was cut loose and became a journeyman. Hamilton played for the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins over the next four seasons, stealing 47 bases in 258 games.
Hamilton last saw MLB action in 2023, stealing two bases in three games with the White Sox.
Over the course of his big league career, Hamilton hit .239 with 713 hits, 24 home runs, 189 RBI, 326 stolen bases, a .617 OPS, 74 defensive runs saved and a 10.0 WAR.
Hamilton played in the Mexican League in 2024, appearing in 127 games including winter ball action. He is currently batting .251 with three home runs, 33 RBI, 75 stolen bases and a .679 OPS.
Mexico beat Puero Rico 8-1 in its opener on Friday, then notched a 2-1 win over Venezuela on Saturday. They are set to face the Dominican Republic – also sitting at a perfect 2-0 thus far – at 8:50 p.m. ET.
