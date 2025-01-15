Miami Marlins Officially Sign Top International Prospect Andrew Salas
After months of speculation, the Miami Marlins have officially signed Venezuelan shortstop/center fielder Andrew Salas.
The 2025 international free agent signing period opened up Wednesday, allowing Salas to finally put pen to paper. The 16-year-old was ranked as the No. 5 international prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.
According to Beisbol FR's Francys Romero, the Marlins will be paying Salas a $3.6 million signing bonus. Only Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki and Dominican shortstop Elian Peña are slated to earn more this cycle.
This isn't the first time the Marlins have signed a member of the Salas family. Miami gave infielder Jose Salas a $2.8 million bonus back in 2019, only to trade him to the Minnesota Twins as part of the Luis Arráez trade in January 2023.
Andrew and Jose's other brother, Ethan, is an 18-year-old catcher in the San Diego Padres' farm system. He picked up a $5.6 million signing bonus in the 2023 cycle, and he is now ranked as the No. 19 prospect in all of baseball.
The Marlins entered Wednesday with an allotted international bonus pool of $7.56 million, tied for the most in MLB. They have already committed to spending $6.75 million on Wednesday alone, per Fish on First's Kevin Barral.
Salas commanded the biggest chunk of that budget, and for good reason.
The switch-hitter measures in at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. MLB Pipeline has his hit and field tools graded at a 65, while his arm and run tools are sitting at 50 and his power tool has earned a 40.
It remains to be seen if Salas will settle in as a center fielder or shortstop once he reaches affiliated baseball, but scouts believe he has the athleticism and physical profile to work at both positions. That dynamism will give the Marlins flexibility as they move Salas through their farm system in the coming years, and it could also prove useful if or when he is deemed big-league ready.
