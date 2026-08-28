Andrew Fischer Keeps Rewriting the Brewers' Minor League Record Books

Milwaukee Brewers power-hitting prospect Andrew Fischer has now accomplished something that no other player in the organization's farm system has done in more than 50 years.

Fischer, Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline for 2026, turned in a three-homer game for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday. The 22-year-old crushed a two-run shot in the third inning for his 40th home run of the season. With that long ball, the 2025 first-round draft pick became the first Brewers minor leaguer to hit 40 home runs in a single season since 1974, according to the official Biloxi Shuckers account on X/Twitter.

Then, in the fifth inning, Fischer added another home run to his historic season by belting a line drive over the right-field wall for his second two-run blast of the evening. The lefty-swinging slugger followed that up with an opposite-field solo shot in the seventh inning for his third homer of the night. The young infielder's multi-homer game helped lead Biloxi to an 8-1 victory over the Knoxville Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Andrew Fischer continues to look like a future mainstay in the middle of the Brewers' lineup

Tennessee's Andrew Fischer (11) celebrates after hitting a home run at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With his standout performance on Thursday, Fischer has extended his lead atop the minor league home run leaderboard and reached triple-digit RBIs for the season. In 112 games this year, the 22-year-old has a .270 batting average, a .399 on-base percentage, and a 1.045 OPS with 42 homers, 100 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Lazaro Montes has the second-most homers in the minors this season with 37.

Simply put, Fischer has been turning heads all year. And after playing just 19 High-A games last year, the 20th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft has produced jaw-dropping offensive numbers in his first full season in the minors. The lefty-swinging slugger provides even more star power to Milwaukee's stacked farm system.

With Biloxi's regular season ending soon, Fischer has a few weeks left to add more homers to his 2026 total. Regardless, the Brewers infielder has clearly shown that he's one of the top power-hitting prospects in the minors.