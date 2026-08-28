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Minor League Baseball

Andrew Fischer Keeps Rewriting the Brewers' Minor League Record Books

The young slugger has been demolishing baseballs all year
Justin Binkowski|
Biloxi Shuckers infielder Andrew Fischer (25) hits the ball during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 7, 2026.
Biloxi Shuckers infielder Andrew Fischer (25) hits the ball during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers power-hitting prospect Andrew Fischer has now accomplished something that no other player in the organization's farm system has done in more than 50 years.

Fischer, Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline for 2026, turned in a three-homer game for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday. The 22-year-old crushed a two-run shot in the third inning for his 40th home run of the season. With that long ball, the 2025 first-round draft pick became the first Brewers minor leaguer to hit 40 home runs in a single season since 1974, according to the official Biloxi Shuckers account on X/Twitter.

Then, in the fifth inning, Fischer added another home run to his historic season by belting a line drive over the right-field wall for his second two-run blast of the evening. The lefty-swinging slugger followed that up with an opposite-field solo shot in the seventh inning for his third homer of the night. The young infielder's multi-homer game helped lead Biloxi to an 8-1 victory over the Knoxville Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Andrew Fischer continues to look like a future mainstay in the middle of the Brewers' lineup

Milwaukee Brewers prospect Andrew Fischer
Tennessee's Andrew Fischer (11) celebrates after hitting a home run at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With his standout performance on Thursday, Fischer has extended his lead atop the minor league home run leaderboard and reached triple-digit RBIs for the season. In 112 games this year, the 22-year-old has a .270 batting average, a .399 on-base percentage, and a 1.045 OPS with 42 homers, 100 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Lazaro Montes has the second-most homers in the minors this season with 37.

Simply put, Fischer has been turning heads all year. And after playing just 19 High-A games last year, the 20th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft has produced jaw-dropping offensive numbers in his first full season in the minors. The lefty-swinging slugger provides even more star power to Milwaukee's stacked farm system.

With Biloxi's regular season ending soon, Fischer has a few weeks left to add more homers to his 2026 total. Regardless, the Brewers infielder has clearly shown that he's one of the top power-hitting prospects in the minors.

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Justin Binkowski
JUSTIN BINKOWSKI

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.

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