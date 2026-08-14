Brewers Prospect Andrew Fischer Continues Quest to Lead Minors in Home Runs

The Milwaukee Brewers' 2025 first-round draft pick, third baseman Andrew Fischer, has proven all year that he's one of the top power-hitting prospects in the minors.

Fischer, Milwaukee's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, launched his 36th home run of the season on Thursday. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers trailing by three, the lefty-swinging slugger crushed an opposite-field two-run shot. Biloxi eventually lost 11-10 in 10 innings to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

With his latest long ball, Fischer now has a two-homer lead over the next closest prospect on the minor league leaderboard. After playing just 19 High-A games in 2025 following the draft and hitting only one home run, the young infielder has put on a show at the plate this year in his first full season in the minors.

Who's competing with Andrew Fischer for the minor league home run crown in 2026?

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer hits during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Fischer's 36 home runs obviously jump off the page, most of his offensive numbers this season are impressive. In 100 games, the 22-year-old has a .277 batting average, a .416 on-base percentage, and a 1.063 OPS with 85 RBIs on top of his MiLB-leading homer total. The young slugger crushed 20 home runs for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to start the year before being bumped up to Double-A in June, where he now has 16 long balls with the Shuckers.

Two highly touted outfield prospects are right behind Fischer on the minor league home run leaderboard. The St. Louis Cardinals' Joshua Báez and the Seattle Mariners' Lazaro Montes both have launched 34 homers in the minors this year. Then, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Easton Shelton has blasted 33 home runs in Single-A, followed by Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Manuel Pena at 31. Four other minor leaguers, including Chicago White Sox infield prospect Caleb Bonemer, round out the list of players with at least 30 long balls so far in 2026.

With just about a month remaining in the minor league regular season, anything can happen. But Fischer seems to have a decent chance of finishing the year with the most home runs in the minors.