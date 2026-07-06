Mariners Prospects Lazaro Montes, Michael Arroyo Move One Step Closer to Majors

Two of the Seattle Mariners' top prospects are set to be promoted to the next level in the minor leagues.

Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo are expected to join the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, the Mariners announced on Monday. Montes is Seattle's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, while Arroyo is ranked at No. 4. The Double-A Arkansas Travelers and Triple-A Tacoma are both off on Monday, so the two 21-year-olds won't make their Triple-A debuts until Tuesday at the earliest.

When it comes to Seattle's farm system, top-ranked pitching prospects Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan have turned plenty of heads this year. Both hurlers are currently at Double-A, where they've played all season alongside Montes and Arroyo. But now, the organization's highly touted position player prospects will get their first taste of Triple-A action.

Could Michael Arroyo and Lazaro Montes both join the Mariners in 2026?

Feb 20, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Michael Arroyo (96) at bat in the second inning against the San Diego Padres during a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, Montes has a .234 batting average, a .369 on-base percentage, and a .919 OPS with 25 home runs and 66 RBIs in 79 Double-A games. Arroyo, on the other hand, is hitting .287 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 65 games with the Arkansas Travelers in 2026. Defensively, Montes has played almost exclusively in right field this year, while Arroyo has seen time at second base and in left field.

Seattle might be promoting Montes and Arroyo to Triple-A at this moment to gauge whether they could be options to join the big league club later this year. The Mariners already had one of their top prospects, infielder Colt Emerson, make his MLB debut earlier this season. The 20-year-old is hitting .212 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs through his first 41 games in the majors.

The Mariners currently sit atop the American League West at 47-44. How Seattle approaches the trade deadline could go a long way in determining whether Montes or Arroyo is called up to the big leagues for a late-season playoff push. But that will also depend on how the young prospects perform in their first stint with Triple-A Tacoma.