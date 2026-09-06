Anthony Volpe's Triple-A Power Surge Reminds Yankees Teammate of Barry Bonds

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has been on fire at the plate recently with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. As a result, one of his teammates has shared some high praise for the 25-year-old.

Outfielder Jasson Domínguez was called up to the big leagues on Saturday after Trent Grisham landed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. And while talking to reporters after returning to the Yankees, the 23-year-old discussed what he's seen from Volpe lately in the minors. "He became Barry Bonds, all the time, every day. It's crazy," Domínguez said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "He's working his ass off to get better, and you can see it every day."

Several fans will probably scoff at the idea of Volpe evoking thoughts of the all-time MLB home run leader. But simply put, the 2019 first-round draft pick has been smashing the ball lately. Whether that translates to a return to the majors in 2026, though, remains to be seen.

Will Anthony Volpe get another chance with the Yankees this year?

Jul 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) fields a ground ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (not pictured) and throws to first base for an out during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Volpe has gone through a turbulent 2026 season, to say the least. The 25-year-old got a late start to the year while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He eventually joined the Yankees in May, posting a .240 batting average, a .325 on-base percentage, and a .647 OPS with one home run, 19 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 56 games before being sent down to the minors when New York called up shortstop George Lombard Jr. for his MLB debut in August.

In the minors this year, Volpe has a .268 batting average, a .352 on-base percentage, and an .882 OPS with 11 homers, 28 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. Most recently, though, the 2023 American League Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop is on an eight-game hitting streak and has launched five home runs in his last six contests with the RailRiders. He's hitting .625 with three homers in his first five Triple-A games of September.

As things stand, it's unclear if Volpe's recent success at the plate will force the Yankees to consider bringing him back up to the majors this year. Either way, the shortstop is clearly making some noise with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre right now.