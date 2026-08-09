Blue Jays Deem Top Prospect JoJo Parker Ready for Next Step in Minors

The Toronto Blue Jays' No. 1 prospect, shortstop JoJo Parker, has reportedly earned his first minor league promotion shortly after celebrating his 20th birthday.

Parker, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 overall prospect for 2026, is expected to be called up from Single-A Dunedin to High-A Vancouver, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. After being selected with the eighth-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the lefty-swinging infielder began his professional career this season and has only played at Single-A. But now, the top prospect is set to start a new chapter of his minor league journey.

In what will likely be Parker's last day in Single-A for at least the rest of the 2026 season, the young infielder went 5-for-8 with a home run and four RBIs in a doubleheader on Friday. He's 9-for-19 at the plate so far in August and is currently on an eight-game hitting streak. The first-round pick will now look to replicate his recent offensive success during his first taste of High-A action.

How has JoJo Parker performed in 2026?

Sep 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first-round draft pick JoJo Parker watches batting practice before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Parker has produced solid offensive numbers in his first minor league season. In 87 Single-A games this year, the 20-year-old had a .259 batting average, a .389 on-base percentage, and an .859 OPS with 13 homers, 66 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. The young infielder also has 24 doubles and three triples to go along with his 13 home runs, giving him 40 extra-base hits on the year. That means just under half of his 84 hits so far in 2026 have gone for extra bases.

As things stand, it seems like Parker could be Toronto's shortstop of the future. The Blue Jays sent their other top shortstop prospect, Arjun Nimmala, to the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline for right-hander José Soriano. But at the same time, the 2025 first-round pick just turned 20 on Saturday, so he'll likely continue his development in the minors for a while longer.

Since Parker is reportedly being promoted to High-A with under a month remaining in the Vancouver Canadians' season, Toronto's top prospect will likely finish the year at that level. And depending on how he plays, it'll be interesting to see whether the young shortstop begins 2027 at High-A or Double-A.