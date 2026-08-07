Blue Jays Call Up Recently Acquired Prospect After 2 Games With New Organization

One of the prospects the Toronto Blue Jays landed at the trade deadline is already being promoted to the majors.

Outfielder Brett Bateman, Toronto's No. 20 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up by the Blue Jays. Toronto acquired the 24-year-old at the trade deadline in the deal that sent veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs. The lefty-swinging prospect is playing center field and batting ninth for the Blue Jays in his MLB debut on Friday.

Bateman isn't the only newly acquired player making his debut with the Blue Jays, though. Former Los Angeles Angels right-hander José Soriano is starting on the mound for Toronto on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soriano was sent to the Blue Jays in the deadline deal that saw Toronto shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala head to Los Angeles.

After making it to the World Series last year, the 2026 season hasn't gone the way the Blue Jays likely envisioned. Toronto is currently at the bottom of the American League East with a 54-62 record. But with a couple of fresh faces ready to make their debuts for their new team, Blue Jays fans have something to look forward to on Friday.

Brett Bateman seemingly has a golden opportunity with the Blue Jays

Tennessee Smokies outfielder Brett Bateman (19) on deck during a Double-A minor league baseball game against the Birmingham Barons on May 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cubs selected Bateman with an eighth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the same draft in which Chicago chose new Detroit Tigers prospect Zyhir Hope in the 11th round. While the 24-year-old isn't exactly known for his power at the plate, he has highly touted speed and defensive abilities.

So far in 2026, Bateman has a .311 batting average, a .429 on-base percentage, and an .845 OPS with three home runs, 33 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases in 84 Triple-A games. After being traded to the Blue Jays, the young outfielder only played in two games for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons before earning his promotion to the majors.

Toronto traded its primary center fielder, Daulton Varsho, to the Houston Astros at the deadline. That means Bateman could earn regular playing time with the Blue Jays for the rest of this season. But first, the young prospect will focus on showcasing his skills in his MLB debut on Friday.