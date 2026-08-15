Blue Jays Give Former No. 1 Prospect Ricky Tiedemann Long-Awaited Opportunity

One of the Toronto Blue Jays' top pitching prospects, left-hander Ricky Tiedemann, is finally getting the chance to display his talents in the big leagues.

Tiedemann, Toronto's No. 11 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been promoted to the majors, the Blue Jays announced on Saturday. The 23-year-old will be making his MLB debut whenever he's first called on to pitch for Toronto.

The Blue Jays selected Tiedemann with a third-round pick in 2021 out of Golden West College in California. The southpaw made a strong first impression in the minors, becoming Toronto's No. 1 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline in 2023 and 2024. But the young lefty missed the 2025 season due to injury. And now, after just seven appearances in the minors this year, the Blue Jays are turning to the top prospect during a weekend series against a divisional opponent.

What should Blue Jays fans expect from Ricky Tiedemann this year?

Mar 15, 2024; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Tiedemann (70) throws a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Detroit Tigers at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Overall, Tiedemann has a 6.43 ERA in seven minor league games this season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024, the 23-year-old has thrown just seven innings in 2026 and has yet to toss more than an inning in an outing. He does, however, have 11 strikeouts and only two walks in his small sample size this year.

Before his injury, the best season of Tiedemann's professional career came in 2022, when he posted a 2.17 ERA in 18 starts across three minor league levels. The 2021 third-round pick racked up 117 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings that year. But after that season, the southpaw only threw 44 innings in 2023 and 17 1/3 innings in 2024.

Given that Tiedemann has only made one-inning appearances this year following his elbow surgery, Blue Jays fans should probably expect his MLB debut to be a similarly short outing. Toronto is using an opener on Saturday against the New York Yankees, so the 23-year-old could be an option out of the bullpen later in the game. But whenever he toes the rubber in Toronto for the first time, the highly touted prospect will finally have the opportunity to realize his dream of pitching in the majors.