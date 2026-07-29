Tate Southisene's Promotion Clears Path for Braves Prospect Alex Lodise

The Atlanta Braves have confirmed a couple of roster moves involving two of the organization's top infield prospects.

Tate Southisene, the Braves' No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has officially been promoted to the Double-A Columbus Clingstones, the team announced on Tuesday. With the 19-year-old being bumped up a level, though, shortstop Alex Lodise is joining the High-A Rome Emperors.

Southisene and Lodise were the Braves' first two picks in the 2025 MLB Draft. Atlanta selected Southisene in the first round with the 22nd-overall pick and then chose Lodise at No. 60. That means the two infielders will likely be constantly compared to one another throughout their minor league journeys. And now, Lodise is set to return to the level where he began his professional career last year.

Outlook on Alex Lodise in 2026 and beyond

Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida State Seminoles shortstop Alex Lodise (1) completes a double play against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lodise, Atlanta's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, has produced solid offensive numbers so far in 2026. In 94 Single-A games this year, the 22-year-old had a .256 batting average, a .343 on-base percentage, and an .826 OPS with 21 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. After being drafted in the second round last year, the young infielder played in 25 High-A games in 2025, where he hit .252 with one homer and nine RBIs. So, this recent promotion will kick off the top prospect's second stint with the Rome Emperors.

Before the Braves drafted him, Lodise had a standout season with Florida State in 2025. The young shortstop had a .394 batting average, a .462 on-base percentage, and a 1.167 OPS with 17 homers and 68 RBIs in 58 games for the Seminoles last year. He was even a finalist for the 2025 Golden Spikes Award, which was won by Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, who was one of the Baltimore Orioles' first-round draft picks last year.

Now that he's back with the High-A Rome Emperors, Lodise is set to play alongside left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti and outfielder Eric Hartman, Atlanta's two top prospects. With some of the Braves' 2026 draft picks potentially set to make their professional debuts soon, it's an exciting time for fans of the franchise to keep an eye on the team's farm system.