Braves' 2026 Draft Pick Carter Beck Stays Hot After First Promotion

One of the Atlanta Braves' first-round picks from last month's draft is tearing the cover off the ball at the start of his professional career. As a result, the young prospect has already been bumped up a level in the minors for the first time.

Outfielder Carter Beck, Atlanta's No. 14 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was called up from Single-A Augusta to High-A Rome on Tuesday. And in his first game with the Rome Emperors, the 21-year-old went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Braves selected Beck with the 26th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The Indiana State University product was Atlanta's second first-round pick this year, alongside University of Virginia outfielder AJ Gracia, who was chosen at No. 9. And even though he just started his minor league journey, Beck is already turning heads.

Carter Beck gives Braves' farm system another prospect worth monitoring

GreenJackets outfielder Carter Beck (17) runs across home plate during the Augusta GreenJackets and Charleston RiverDogs baseball game at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. The GreenJackets hosted Pavos Salvajes de Augusta Night to honor the local Hispanic communities. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beck made his minor league debut with the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets on Aug. 4, a little over three weeks after he was drafted. And the lefty-swinging outfielder began his pro career with four consecutive two-hit games. In 11 Single-A contests, the 21-year-old hit .409 (18-for-44) and had a .980 OPS. He even hit his first professional home run on Sunday in his last game with the GreenJackets before being promoted to High-A.

Following his first appearance with the Rome Emperors on Tuesday, Beck now has a .417 batting average, a .481 on-base percentage, and a .981 OPS with one homer, six RBIs, six stolen bases, and six runs scored through his first 12 games in the minors. He's also recorded at least one hit in 10 of the 12 games he's played so far in Atlanta's farm system.

The Braves have multiple highly touted prospects who have made plenty of noise in 2026, including outfielder Eric Hartman, left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti, and infielder Tate Southisene. But now, Beck gives Atlanta fans another young talent to keep a close eye on for the rest of this year and in his first full season in the minors in 2027.