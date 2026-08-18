Braves Push Prospect Alex Lodise to Next Level After Scorching-Hot Weekend

At the end of July, Atlanta Braves shortstop prospect Alex Lodise was bumped up to High-A. But now, after just 17 games with the Rome Emperors this year, the 22-year-old is being promoted once again.

Lodise, Atlanta's No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has joined the Double-A Columbus Clingstones, the organization announced on Tuesday. The 2025 second-round draft pick will make his Double-A debut when he first plays for Columbus. The Clingstones are set to start a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Lodise was a major contributor to the Rome Emperors' 33-run offensive outburst. The young shortstop went 8-for-12 at the plate with one home run, two doubles, four RBIs, and nine runs scored in his last two High-A games. That likely played a big role in the Braves' decision to give the top prospect his first taste of Double-A action toward the end of the 2026 season.

Alex Lodise joins other top Braves prospects at Double-A

Florida St. infielder Alex Lodise (1) reacts to his game-winning grand slam after rounding second base during a college baseball matchup on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. FSU rallied to defeat UF 8-4 on a walk-off grand slam from Alex Lodise in the ninth inning. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After being selected with the 60th overall pick in last year's draft, Lodise made his minor league debut at High-A. In 25 games with the Rome Emperors in 2025, the Florida State University product hit .252 with one home run. But the righty-swinging shortstop saw much more success at the plate in his second stint at High-A.

Overall, Lodise has a .270 batting average, a .358 on-base percentage, and an .855 OPS with 25 homers, 72 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 111 games this year. The 22-year-old started the 2026 season at Single-A, where he hit. 256 with 21 home runs and 59 RBIs in 94 games. That set the stage for his recent return to High-A, where he posted a .343 batting average with four homers, 13 RBIs, and 19 runs scored in 17 games.

Atlanta promoted several top prospects to Double-A earlier this month, including outfielder Eric Hartman and left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti. Infielder Tate Southisene was also called up to join the Clingstones at the end of July, but he was hit by a pitch on the hand in his Double-A debut and has been on the injured list since then. For Lodise, though, many Braves fans will be curious to see how the second-rounder performs in Double-A.