Braves Make Another Tweak to Pitching Staff Involving Top Prospect JR Ritchie

The Atlanta Braves are once again adjusting their roster with a move that impacts one of the team's top prospects, right-handed pitcher JR Ritchie.

Ritchie, the Braves' No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been optioned to Triple-A, Atlanta announced on Wednesday. The Braves also designated veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco for assignment, while activating reliever Tyler Kinley from the injured list and adding bullpen arm Ian Hamilton to the big league roster.

With this demotion on Wednesday, Ritchie's latest stint in the majors ends after two weeks. The Braves called up the 22-year-old for the second time this year on June 10. Now, after just three outings with Atlanta this month, the young hurler is set to return to the minors to continue his development.

Braves continue to send JR Ritchie back and forth between Triple-A and majors

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher JR Ritchie (60) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

From the outside looking in, the 2026 season has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for Ritchie. The 2022 first-round pick started the year with a 0.99 ERA through his first five Triple-A starts, which earned him a call-up to make his MLB debut in April. He made five starts for the Braves in April and May before being sent down to Triple-A on May 19.

The young righty then pitched in just three Triple-A games before once again being brought up to the majors on June 10. In his first outing back with the Braves on June 12, Ritchie tossed five innings of relief without allowing an earned run. After that appearance, a spot opened up for the top prospect in Atlanta's rotation when right-hander Spencer Strider went on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation. The 22-year-old then made two recent starts for the Braves, giving up at least four earned runs in each outing.

Overall, Ritchie now has a 2.75 ERA in eight Triple-A starts this year and a 4.87 ERA through the first eight big league appearances of his career. It's unclear what Atlanta's current plans are for its rotation after sending the young hurler back down to the minors. But, based on the fact that he's already bounced between Triple-A and the majors a couple of times this year, it wouldn't be surprising if the former first-rounder ends up pitching for the Braves again this season.