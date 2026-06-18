Brewers' Top Prospect Jesus Made Exits Double-A Game Due to Injury

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Jesús Made suffered an injury that forced him to leave his latest game with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.

Made, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect for 2026, was removed from Biloxi's game on Wednesday with a left quad contusion following a collision with Shuckers left fielder Josh Adamczewski, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. The Brewers have not provided any further updates on the 19-year-old at this time, but he "seems to have avoided anything severe," according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.

While the switch-hitting infielder might not be at risk of dealing with an extended absence, it's always worrying when a player has to exit a game due to injury, especially when it's a star prospect like Made. But still, many Brewers fans will undoubtedly be awaiting the latest information on the team's talented teenager.

Jesús Made could be part of a new dynamic duo in Double-A

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Jesus Made swings the bat during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before suffering this recent injury, Made had been enjoying a productive campaign at the plate in 2026. In 59 Double-A games this year, the 19-year-old has posted a .276 batting average, a .349 on-base percentage, and a .776 OPS with six home runs, 43 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. Last season, the top prospect hit .285 with six homers, 61 RBIs, and 47 stolen bases in 115 games across three minor league levels. So, Made has already tied his career-high home run total for a single season as a pro this year and will set a new mark with his next long ball.

Made's injury wasn't the only noteworthy occurrence for a Brewers minor leaguer on Wednesday, though. Third base prospect Andrew Fischer made his Double-A debut after being called up earlier this week, and the 22-year-old crushed a solo shot in his first at-bat with Biloxi. As long as Made doesn't miss a ton of games due to his left quad contusion, the two infielders should spend plenty of time playing alongside one another moving forward.

Fischer launched 20 homers for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to start the year, so he's expected to add some serious power to Biloxi's roster. And with Made setting the table in front of him, the Shuckers should have a potent lineup for the rest of the year. But first, Brewers fans will be anxiously waiting for the next update on the team's top prospect.