Brewers' Triple-A Pitcher Enters Minor League History With Perfect Game

Left-handed pitcher Thomas Pannone just turned in a historic performance for the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pannone threw a perfect game on Monday in Nashville's 3-0 victory over the Durham Bulls, the Tampa Bay Rays' Triple-A affiliate. The 32-year-old needed just 94 pitches to complete his flawless outing while racking up eight strikeouts. And arguably most impressively in this day and age of baseball, the southpaw accomplished this rare feat with his fastest pitch of the night being just 91.2 mph, as pointed out by Codify Baseball on X/Twitter.

With this outing, Pannone has thrown the first nine-inning, single-pitcher perfect game in the minors since 2017, according to MLB Pipeline. This also marks the third perfect game in Nashville Sounds history. Former New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán tossed the most recent perfect game in the majors in June 2023.

Who is Thomas Pannone?

Feb 13, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Thomas Pannone (45) pitches at workouts in Phoenix, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pannone is a veteran hurler, with 2026 marking his 12th season in the minors. The Cleveland Guardians selected the left-hander with a ninth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of the College of Southern Nevada. Since then, he's spent time in the minors with multiple franchises, including Cleveland, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Angels, the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs, the Yankees, and the Brewers.

The southpaw has pitched in 51 games in the majors, most recently making one start for Milwaukee this year. Pannone has a 5.47 career ERA in the big leagues, with 104 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched for the Blue Jays and Brewers. The 32-year-old is now up to 1,021 2/3 career innings in the minors, posting a 3.95 ERA and 987 strikeouts in 220 games.

This season, Pannone has a 4.23 ERA in 22 Triple-A games. But in August, the left-hander posted a 10.13 ERA in four starts for Nashville, giving up 12 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings. Following his perfect game, though, the southpaw has thrown 13 scoreless innings across two starts in September.

Throughout all the trials and tribulations of his professional career, it's safe to say that Pannone has created a lifelong memory with this perfect game.