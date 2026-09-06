Brewers' Andrew Fischer Joins Ryan Howard in Minor League History

Milwaukee Brewers prospect Andrew Fischer and the 2006 National League MVP now have something in common.

Fischer, the Brewers' No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, produced his latest multi-homer game for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday. The lefty-swinging slugger crushed a three-run blast and a solo shot in Biloxi's 8-5 victory over the Birmingham Barons, the Chicago White Sox's Double-A affiliate.

After launching two more long balls on Saturday, Fischer has now hit 46 home runs in 2026. That ties former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard for the most homers hit by a minor leaguer in the 21st century, according to Biloxi Shuckers broadcaster Javik Blake. If the Brewers prospect goes deep at least one more time this year, he'd stand alone in fifth place on the all-time single-season minor league home run leaderboard since 1963.

Andrew Fischer keeps adding to his historic season

Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer signs an autograph during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if Fischer doesn't leave the yard again this month, the 22-year-old has produced one of the best homer-hitting seasons in minor league history. Following his latest performance, the young infielder now has a .273 batting average, a .409 on-base percentage, and a 1.071 OPS, with 46 home runs and 110 RBIs in 119 games in the minors this year. He's built a significant lead over Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Lazaro Montes for the 2026 minor league home run crown. Montes is also in the majors now.

With all his success at the plate this year, it can be easy to forget that this is Fischer's first full season in the minors. Milwaukee selected the lefty-swinging slugger with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and he played just 19 High-A games last year. He also hit just one home run in his first 19 High-A contests, compared to his 20 homers in 54 High-A games this year. And the top prospect is now up to 26 long balls in 65 Double-A games.

The Biloxi Shuckers have just seven regular-season games left this year. But that gives Fischer a week to try to become the only minor leaguer this century to hit 47 home runs in a single season.