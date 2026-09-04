Orioles' Anthony Eyanson Shines in First Start Against Former Franchise

In early August, the Boston Red Sox traded right-handed pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson to the Baltimore Orioles. One month later, the 21-year-old looked dominant in his first chance to face the organization that drafted him.

Eyanson, Baltimore's No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline, twirled a gem on Thursday in the Double-A Chesapeake Baysox's game against his former team, the Portland Sea Dogs. The right-hander gave up one run in six innings on four hits and no walks, striking out eight in Chesapeake's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox's Double-A affiliate.

While Eyanson didn't get the win against the team that traded him, the young hurler continued his impressive season with another solid performance. The 6-foot-2 righty hasn't allowed more than two runs in any outing with the Baysox and has racked up eight strikeouts in three consecutive starts. With the minor league season quickly drawing to a close, the Orioles prospect will look to put the finishing touches on a strong season.

Anthony Eyanson is going to be a must-watch prospect in 2027

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) meets with the press after the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his standout campaign with LSU last year, the Red Sox selected Eyanson with a third-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The 21-year-old made his professional debut this year, dominating at High-A before being promoted to Double-A in May. But then, the highly touted hurler was one of the top prospects included in Boston's trade deadline deal to acquire catcher Adley Rutschman from Baltimore.

Overall, Eyanson has a 1.51 ERA in 21 games in the minors this year, racking up 134 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings. Since being traded to the Orioles, the young arm has a 2.00 ERA and 40 strikeouts in five Double-A starts. He's allowed just six earned runs and issued only eight walks in 27 innings pitched for the Baysox.

With Chesapeake's regular season ending on Sept. 13, Eyanson will most likely only make one more Double-A start in 2026. But the former LSU star has shown all year that he's one of the top pitching prospects to keep an eye on heading into 2027. And based on how he's performed this season, it wouldn't be shocking if the young hurler is toeing the slab in the big leagues by the end of next year.