Carlos Rodon's Injury Creates Opportunity for Yankees Pitching Prospect

The New York Yankees will be without left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón for at least the rest of the first half of the 2026 season. As a result, New York is expected to recall one of the organization's pitching prospects who made his MLB debut earlier this year.

Rodón was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday due to left elbow inflammation. The 33-year-old was scheduled to start for the Yankees on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. But now, New York is set to call up right-hander Brendan Beck to pitch in the Yankees' next game in some capacity, manager Aaron Boone said in his pregame press conference on Friday. However, Boone did not confirm whether the 27-year-old will start or pitch in relief on Saturday.

Beck made his MLB debut with the Yankees in early May, tossing three innings of relief behind right-hander Paul Blackburn, who was used as the opener for that game. New York could elect to take a similar approach on Saturday, but that may also depend on which relievers the team deploys on Friday. Either way, though, it seems like Beck will get his second chance to pitch in the big leagues this weekend.

Brendan Beck was dominant last month in Triple-A

May 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Brendan Beck (89) follows through on a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this year, Beck has posted a 3.07 ERA in 16 Triple-A starts with 91 strikeouts in 88 innings. But, most notably, the 27-year-old had a 1.24 ERA in five starts for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in June. The right-hander allowed just four earned runs last month and struck out 31 batters in 29 innings.

Beck's latest outing in the minors came on June 27, when he tossed seven innings and threw 91 pitches. That means the 2021 second-round draft pick should be well-rested and shouldn't face any workload restrictions in his second big league appearance on Saturday.

It's unclear if Beck will remain in the majors beyond his next outing. Looking ahead at the Yankees' remaining schedule for the first half of the season, Rodón was projected to make one additional start after Saturday before the All-Star break. So, depending on how Beck pitches against Minnesota, the right-hander could earn the chance to stick around in the big leagues for the time being.