Yankees Prospect Brendan Beck Shines in First Triple-A Start Since MLB Debut

Earlier this month, New York Yankees pitching prospect Brendan Beck made his first appearance on a big league mound. And now, the 2021 second-round draft pick has returned to the minors and turned in one of his best performances of the season.

Beck, the Yankees' No. 21 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, twirled 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday. The 27-year-old gave up no runs on one hit and one walk, while striking out nine in the RailRiders' 7-0 win over the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

Those nine strikeouts matched a career high for Beck, a mark he also hit in his first start of 2026. The righty now has a 4.43 ERA in eight Triple-A starts, with 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. Even though he just returned to the minors, this latest outing could give the Yankees even more confidence to turn to Beck again if necessary. And depending on the next injury updates on left-hander Max Fried, New York may have to call on the Stanford University product sooner than anticipated.

Max Fried's status could determine where Brendan Beck pitches next

May 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Fried left his start on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles after the third inning with left elbow posterior soreness. He's currently set to undergo imaging on Thursday, according to Yankees clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits. While this is obviously still fresh news, the next updates on New York's southpaw could directly impact Beck.

If Fried ends up on the injured list, Beck would be among the candidates to fill in for the veteran lefty, especially since they both pitched on Wednesday and would seemingly be on the same schedule in terms of their next potential outing. Other Triple-A pitchers, such as Elmer Rodríguez or Carlos Lagrange, could be short-term options for the big league rotation as well. And 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole is getting close to completing his rehab assignment, too.

While Beck didn't start in his MLB debut, the 27-year-old threw three innings of relief and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks. It was a serviceable performance that came when New York pitcher Ryan Weathers was scratched from his scheduled start. If Fried is sidelined with a potential elbow injury, Beck would make sense as a short-term replacement, especially until Cole is ready to return to the majors. But, until more news is shared on Fried's status, Beck will likely focus on building off of his latest Triple-A gem.