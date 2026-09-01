Catching Prospect Leo Bernal Next Up in Cardinals' Youth Movement

With the calendar flipping to September, active MLB rosters are officially expanding from 26 to 28 players for the rest of the regular season. That's set the stage for several teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals, to give some of their top prospects their first taste of the big leagues.

Catcher Leo Bernal has been called up to the majors, the Cardinals announced on Tuesday. St. Louis also optioned catcher Jimmy Crooks to Triple-A Memphis, which means Bernal could earn regular playing time behind the dish in the final month of the season.

Bernal, the Cardinals' No. 7 prospect on MLB Pipeline, started the year by making his Triple-A debut. In 101 games with the Memphis Redbirds in 2026, the 22-year-old has a .278 batting average, a .363 on-base percentage, and an .831 OPS with 16 home runs, 77 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. Those home run and RBI totals are both new career highs for the young catcher in the minors. And now, the Panamanian prospect will have the opportunity to show the Cardinals what he can do in the big leagues.

Leo Bernal isn't the only minor leaguer being called up by the Cardinals

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Hancel Rincon (81) pitches during a spring training workout at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Bernal joining St. Louis' active roster, right-handed pitcher Hancel Rincón has also been promoted to the majors. The 24-year-old has posted a 4.03 ERA in 42 minor league appearances this year, striking out 90 batters in 73 2/3 innings. Like Bernal, Rincón will also have the chance to make his MLB debut in the same season in which he played in his first Triple-A game.

The Cardinals enter September with a 68-70 record, five games back of the National League's third and final Wild Card spot. They likely face an uphill battle to earn a postseason berth, but they're still within striking distance if they stack wins during the final weeks of the regular season. That means Bernal and Rincón could both play a big role for the Cardinals down the stretch.

From JJ Wetherholt to Joshua Báez, several St. Louis prospects have made their MLB debuts in 2026. Bernal and Rincón will now look to add their names to that growing list, possibly as early as Tuesday, when the Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.