Joshua Baez Wastes No Time Showing Cardinals What He Can Do in MLB Debut

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Báez made an immediate impact in his first game in the majors.

Báez, St. Louis' No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, blasted the first pitch he saw in the big leagues out of Wrigley Field for a two-run shot off of Chicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd. The 23-year-old jumped all over a 93.4 mph fastball on the outer half of the plate, driving it 449 feet to dead center field with an exit velocity of 108.6 mph for his first MLB home run.

The righty-swinging slugger then followed that up by hitting a solo shot in his second at-bat in the majors. This time, Báez turned on a 3-2 changeup and belted it 382 feet to left field. And the young outfielder left the yard again in the sixth inning, giving him three homers in his first three MLB at-bats.

For any fans who have been paying attention to Báez's season in the minors this year, this instant success might not be too surprising. The 2021 second-round draft pick has been tearing the cover off the ball all year in Triple-A. And now, the top prospect is already showcasing what he can add to the Cardinals' lineup in their battle for a postseason berth.

This is just the beginning for Joshua Báez

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Joshua Baez (22) takes the field before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals entered Saturday's game at 61-61, 3.5 games back of the third National League Wild Card spot. That's likely at least partly why St. Louis decided now is the time to call Báez up to the majors. It also undoubtedly helped the young outfielder's case that he's been crushing Triple-A pitching all season.

In 103 games with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds this year, Báez produced a .256 batting average, a .328 on-base percentage, and a .901 OPS with 34 homers, 90 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. With those 34 home runs, the 23-year-old is only behind the Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew Fischer and the Seattle Mariners' Lazaro Montes for the most long balls in the minors in 2026.

Even though Báez is just getting started in the big leagues, the Cardinals are likely extremely encouraged by the young outfielder's immediate results at the plate on Saturday. If he keeps swinging a hot bat in the majors, the power-hitting prospect could be must-watch TV for the rest of the season.