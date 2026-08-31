Ken Rosenthal Explains Why He's Worried About the Dodgers This Year

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently tied for the second-most wins in the majors this year with 82. But that hasn't stopped MLB insider Ken Rosenthal from sharing his "legitimate concern" with the back-to-back World Series champions heading into the final month of the regular season.

While answering fan-submitted questions during a recent segment on the Fair Territory with Ken Rosenthal podcast, Rosenthal discussed his outlook on the Dodgers this season, specifically with the playoffs in mind. While the senior reporter pointed out that Los Angeles has "incredible" starting pitching, he expressed his concerns over the team's offense.

"Their offense, as I mentioned earlier, is a legitimate concern, and it's been a concern for quite some time," Rosenthal said. "Mookie Betts is simply not the same player. Freddie Freeman has not hit for power of late. You can go right down the line, pretty much. Teoscar Hernández, not the same player."

As a result of his worries about Los Angeles' offense, Rosenthal added that he's unsure whether the Dodgers will "rise to the occasion in October" as they have in recent seasons. "This year, I would think that if they don't get a bye, and they're neck and neck with the Braves right now, they're going to be pressed from the start of the playoffs," Rosenthal said. "Because if they're not hitting, they're going to be challenged right away."

Brewers and Braves could challenge the Dodgers in the NL pennant race

Aug 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the last month of the regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves appear to be a threat to the Dodgers' quest for a three-peat. The Brewers have the best record in the big leagues right now at 85-52, while the Braves are tied with Los Angeles at 82-55. Milwaukee and Atlanta also both beat the Dodgers in series this month. The Brewers won three of four games in Los Angeles in mid-August, while the Braves just swept the Dodgers last week.

At the end of the day, those are just regular-season matchups. But after the Dodgers acquired Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, many fans began to picture Los Angeles easily reaching the World Series once again. Now, though, Rosenthal suggests the Dodgers could run into some trouble in the later rounds of the playoffs if they aren't hitting.

There's still the entire month of September ahead for some of Los Angeles' key players to find their groove at the plate. Either way, it might be worth monitoring how the Dodgers perform offensively down the stretch.