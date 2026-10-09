Dax Kilby's Offseason Adjustments Already Paying Off for Yankees' Top Prospect

The New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect, shortstop Dax Kilby, is seeing immediate results from recent tweaks to his swing.

Kilby, MLB Pipeline's No. 78 overall prospect for 2026, launched his first home run in the Arizona Fall League on Thursday. The lefty-swinging shortstop belted a solo shot to right field and is now 5-for-16 in his first four Arizona Fall League games. More importantly, though, the 19-year-old recently discussed what he's working on at the plate this fall.

"We're actually going through a pretty big swing change," Kilby told MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis. "I'm starting narrow and open, whereas I was pretty wide and closed. It's pretty much a complete change in my swing, but I'm super excited to use it. I've been using it for a couple of weeks now and it's felt amazing, so I'm excited to see how it plays in games."

Outlook on Dax Kilby heading into 2027

Jul 1, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Newnan High School infielder Dax Kilby during the Perfect Game National Showcase high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Yankees selected Kilby with the 39th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of high school. The young shortstop appeared in just 19 Single-A games last year, hitting .353 and swiping 16 bags. Heading into what was expected to be his first full season in the minors, the 19-year-old suffered a hamstring injury that limited him to 36 games this year. In 32 Single-A games in 2026, the lefty-swinging prospect hit .261 with four homers, 26 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases.

With just 55 minor league games under his belt since being drafted, Kilby should gain valuable experience by playing with and against other notable prospects in the Arizona Fall League. And since he's working on adjusting his swing, this could be a crucial next step in the first-round pick's development.

While Kilby has only played shortstop so far in his professional career, it'll be worth monitoring if he gets any reps at other positions this fall or next year. With George Lombard Jr. looking like New York's shortstop going forward, the 19-year-old could accelerate his path to the big leagues by gaining experience at another spot on the diamond. For now, though, Yankees fans will be interested to see the top prospect continue his development this fall and in 2027.