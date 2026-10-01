4 Prospects Who Already Made an Impact in the 2026 MLB Postseason

In the first few games of the 2026 MLB playoffs, several notable players who entered the season with prospect status have been major contributors.

While some of the players mentioned below graduated from prospect rankings this year, they all still spent at least a little time in the minors in 2026. Here are four young players who have already made their presence known in the Wild Card Series.

Ethan Salas

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (8) hits a sacrifice pop fly in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wild Card round in the 2026 MLB playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres' No. 1 prospect, catcher Ethan Salas, made history on Wednesday in his postseason debut. The 20-year-old became the youngest player to catch an MLB playoff game. He then became the youngest player in MLB history to record an RBI in his first postseason at-bat, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, after hitting a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

San Diego pinch-hit for Salas after his second plate appearance, but it's still noteworthy that the young catcher started behind the dish in the team's second playoff game of the year. It'll be interesting to see how the Padres use the lefty-swinging prospect in their National League Division Series matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sam Antonacci and Hagen Smith

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Sam Antonacci (17) hits a double against the Houston Astros in the first inning during game two of the Wild Card round in the 2026 MLB playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox got some key contributions from several young players in their road sweep of the Houston Astros in their Wild Card matchup. Left-hander Hagen Smith set the tone as Chicago's starting pitcher in the first game of the series, tossing three scoreless innings. The southpaw gave up just two hits and struck out one while matching his longest outing in the majors yet in the White Sox's bullpen game.

Offensively, Sam Antonacci also entered the record books with his two-run single in the first game of this series. Chicago's leadoff hitter became the fourth rookie who's 23 or younger to produce multiple RBIs in his playoff debut, according to MLB Network.

The White Sox will undoubtedly hope to get even more production from their young core in their American League Division Series showdown with the Cleveland Guardians.

George Lombard Jr.

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) warms up before game two in the Wild Card round of the 2026 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees' top prospect heading into 2026, shortstop George Lombard Jr., wasted no time proving that he's ready for playoff baseball in the Bronx. The 21-year-old went 4-for-8 with an RBI and three runs scored in New York's dominant Wild Card sweep of the Boston Red Sox.

Lombard was notably the only right-handed hitter in New York's starting lineup on Wednesday against Boston right-hander Sonny Gray. So, Yankees fans can likely expect to see the young shortstop play every day in the postseason, especially following his performance at the plate against the Red Sox.