3 Top Prospects Continuing Their Development in 2026 Arizona Fall League

The 2026 Arizona Fall League season begins on Saturday. For some of the biggest names in the minors, that means they still have a chance to showcase their talents this year.

Here are just a few of the top prospects who are expected to play in the Arizona Fall League over the next month.

Sebastian Walcott

Feb 19, 2025; Surprise, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers player Sebastian Walcott poses for a photo during Media Day at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas Rangers infielder Sebastian Walcott is the highest-ranked prospect on a 2026 Arizona Fall League roster, according to MLB Pipeline. The 20-year-old is MLB Pipeline's No. 8 overall prospect, and he showed why in a small sample size this year.

Following elbow surgery in February, Walcott returned to action earlier than expected in July. And in 41 minor league games this year, the 6-foot-4 infielder had a .325 batting average, a .401 on-base percentage, and a .991 OPS with 10 home runs, 21 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. After spending most of the season as a designated hitter while recovering from his elbow injury, the Rangers prospect could get some important reps in the field during the Arizona Fall League.

Zyhir Hope

Jun 20, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Draft prospect Zyhir Hope during a high school baseball game at the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Zyhir Hope headlined the Detroit Tigers' return in the blockbuster August trade that sent left-hander Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. And now, the Tigers' No. 1 prospect will look to build on his breakout offensive season in 2026.

In 124 Double-A games this year, Hope hit .287 with 29 homers, 111 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. His previous career highs were 13 home runs and 80 RBIs in 2025. The 21-year-old heads into 2027 as a big piece of Detroit's future.

Caleb Bonemer

Winston-Salem’s Caleb Bonemer rounds third base after hitting a home run during their game versus the Hudson Valley Renegades on May 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox infield prospect Caleb Bonemer put on a show at the plate this year. In 132 minor league games this season, the 20-year-old hit .251 with 37 homers and 92 RBIs. Only four players in the minors hit more home runs in 2026 than MLB Pipeline's No. 27 overall prospect.

Most notably, Bonemer started to get some playing time in center field toward the end of the 2026 season. He's expected to gain more outfield experience in the Arizona Fall League. This could be another way for the White Sox to get the young slugger to the big leagues even sooner.