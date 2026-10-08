One Offseason Mistake the Yankees and Braves Cannot Afford to Repeat

The New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves fell short of hoisting the World Series trophy this fall. That means both franchises can now reflect on what changes they need to make for next season.

New York and Atlanta were eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Braves 3-1 in the National League Division Series, while the Tampa Bay Rays swept the Yankees in the American League Division Series. After winning over 90 games this year, Atlanta and New York are both heading back to the drawing board for 2027.

Here's one player the Yankees and Braves should consider moving on from this offseason.

Braves: Ha-Seong Kim

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) walks to the dugout after striking out in the third inning of game one of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last December, the Braves signed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal. The 30-year-old played just 51 regular-season games this year, hitting .116 and posting a .359 OPS with no home runs. Although he's generally considered a solid defender, those offensive numbers are undoubtedly not what the Braves expected when they signed the infielder last offseason.

As a result, Atlanta should be looking to add a new shortstop ahead of the 2027 season. While many superstar shortstops aren't expected to enter free agency this offseason, the Braves could explore a blockbuster trade for players like Jeremy Pena, CJ Abrams, or Zach Neto. Regardless, Atlanta most likely won't re-sign Kim this offseason.

Yankees: Trent Grisham

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (12) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Trent Grisham hit a career-high 34 home runs and posted a .235 batting average, his highest since 2021. The left-handed outfielder then accepted the Yankees' qualifying offer last November, returning to New York on a one-year, $22.025 million deal. But in 2026, the soon-to-be 30-year-old hit .211 and launched 18 homers, while questions about his defense and speed arose. He also went 2-for-15 in five playoff games this year, and one of those hits came when he appeared to be attempting a sacrifice bunt.

As things stand, New York's 2027 outfield will likely feature Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Spencer Jones, and Heliot Ramos. Jasson Dominguez could also be an option if he continues to work on his defense this offseason. Either way, re-signing Grisham doesn't seem necessary for the Yankees as they look to upgrade their roster this winter.