One Free Agent Decision Yankees, Braves, Padres Must Make After MLB Playoff Exits

The offseason has officially begun for three teams with over 90 wins in the regular season.

The New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and San Diego Padres were all knocked out of the 2026 MLB playoffs on Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Rays swept the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Meanwhile, the Braves and Padres both lost 3-1 in the National League Division Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively.

Here's one impending free agent each team that was recently eliminated will have to decide whether to re-sign or let walk in the offseason.

Yankees: David Bednar

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) throws during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees head into the offseason with 10 players set to become unrestricted free agents. Among them, re-signing closer David Bednar should be considered one of New York's top priorities this winter. The right-hander has posted a 2.39 ERA in 86 regular-season games since the Yankees acquired him at the 2025 trade deadline and a 1.00 ERA in eight playoff appearances with New York. The soon-to-be 32-year-old has pitched well in the Bronx so far and should be one of the main relievers the Yankees' front office targets this offseason.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn will also enter free agency after a breakout season in New York's bullpen, posting a 1.69 ERA in 62 games. Outfielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be free agents, too. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will have to make some interesting decisions over the next few months.

Braves: Tyler Mahle

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Braves' pitching staff dealt with numerous injuries in 2026, right-hander Tyler Mahle was a bright spot in Atlanta's rotation down the stretch. After the San Francisco Giants traded the 32-year-old in August, he posted a 1.99 ERA in nine regular-season starts and a 1.35 ERA in two postseason starts for the Braves this year.

Based on how Mahle pitched for Atlanta, it wouldn't be surprising if the team tried to re-sign him. But the Braves do have young hurlers like Didier Fuentes and JR Ritchie who could be cheaper internal options for the 2027 pitching staff.

Padres: Adrian Morejon

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wild Card round for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Michael King could become a free agent if he opts out of his current deal with the Padres. If that happens, the 31-year-old should be one of San Diego's top priorities in the offseason.

Among the players guaranteed to be unrestricted free agents this winter, though, left-hander Adrian Morejon could be one of the most coveted arms on the reliever market. The 27-year-old had a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 76 games for San Diego this year. The Padres should consider pairing the southpaw with closer Mason Miller in their bullpen for many more years to come.