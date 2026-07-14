6 Most Likely Top Prospects Who Could Be Called Up After the All-Star Break

The first half of the 2026 MLB season is officially in the books. That means many teams will soon be locked in on the trade deadline and making a push for the playoffs.

While some contenders will undoubtedly look to upgrade their rosters with external options, other organizations should be in a position to promote from within. Here are a few noteworthy prospects who might get the chance to make their big league debuts after the All-Star break.

Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers pitcher Kade Anderson (32) accepts the award for most outstanding player after winning the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the top pitching prospects in all of minor league baseball immediately come to mind as options to join the Seattle Mariners at some point this season. Left-hander Kade Anderson and right-hander Ryan Sloan are MLB Pipeline's No. 5 and No. 8 prospects for 2026, respectively.

Anderson and Sloan are both in Double-A right now, but The Seattle Times' Adam Jude previously reported that the young hurlers could "figure into the M's mix in some capacity by late summer." Depending on what Seattle does at the trade deadline, these two prospects could be difference-makers if the Mariners want to make another deep postseason run like they did last year.

George Lombard Jr. and Carlos Lagrange

Mar 24, 2024; Bradenton, Florida, USA; New York Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr. (18) throws the ball to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees have two top prospects in particular who could make an impact in the big leagues. But, at this time, both of them are injured. Shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr. just started a rehab assignment after spraining a few fingers on his glove hand last month, while right-handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange is dealing with a right shoulder capsular sprain.

Earlier this month, the Yankees said Lagrange would be shut down from throwing for at least six weeks, which jeopardizes his chances of being called up later this year. But both prospects are still worth monitoring as options to join New York in the second half of the season if they get healthy.

Joshua Báez

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker just put his power on display in the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby. But the Cardinals could add even more slugging to their lineup by calling up the team's No. 3 prospect, outfielder Joshua Báez.

Báez has launched 28 homers in 82 Triple-A games so far this year. In 2025, he hit 20 home runs and stole 54 bases in 117 minor league games. It seems like the 23-year-old could be a high-impact bat on a team that's one game back of the last National League Wild Card spot.

Karson Milbrandt

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Karson Milbrandt during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the National League playoff picture, the Miami Marlins are 52-45 and would have the last Wild Card spot if the season ended today. Based on how the franchise has operated in previous years, the Marlins seem more likely to promote from within than to make a big splash at the trade deadline. And with top pitching prospects Robby Snelling and Thomas White both injured, Miami may turn to another highly touted hurler, right-hander Karson Milbrandt.

Milbrandt, Miami's No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, made his Triple-A debut in June and posted a 2.33 ERA through his first four starts. In his two outings so far in July, though, the 22-year-old has allowed nine runs in 3 2/3 innings. But if he gets back to his early-season form in the second half, the young arm could be an option to join Miami's pitching staff for a potential playoff push.