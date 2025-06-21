Electric Milwaukee Brewers Prospect Sending Game-Worn Hat to Hall of Fame
Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Jacob Misiorowski is set to have his game-worn cap featured at the National Basebal Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
The Hall of Fame posted the following on social media on Saturday afternoon:
Our hats are off to @Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski after a historic start to his career!
He's sending his game-worn cap to the Hall of Fame after an 11-inning hitless streak — the longest by a starter to open a career in the Modern Era.
Misiorowski helped the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, surrendering just one hit and two runs over six innings. After five no-hit innings in his first start, he didn't allow a hit until the seventh on Friday.
He threw 86 pitches, with 60 going for strikes, and he regularly flashed a 100-plus mph fastball. Joe Ryan took the loss for the Twins, surrendering three earned runs over 5.1 innings. He is the No. 66 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
Misiorowski wasn't the only member of the Brewers to make history, as former MVP Christian Yelich did as well. He went 4-for-6 with eight RBIs, which is the most RBIs ever for a player who did not hit a home run in the game.
The Brewers are 41-35 on the season while the Twins are 37-38. Milwaukee won the National League Central a season ago.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jose Quintana (MIL) will battle against Simeon Woods-Richardson (MIN).
They'll finish out the series on Sunday.
Related MLB Stories
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.