Former Chicago White Sox Trade Acquisition Heads To Triple-A Charlotte After Clearing Waivers
Chicago White Sox pitcher Steven Wilson has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
Scott Merkin of MLB.com had the information:
RHP Steven Wilson cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Charlotte. NRI makes it 69 total in camp
Wilson, 30, is a right-handed pitcher with three years of major league experience. He made his debut in 2022 with the San Diego Padres before being shipped to Chicago last offseason as part of the Dylan Cease trade. Lifetime, he's 6-10 with a 4.03 ERA, making 142 appearances.
With the White Sox last year, he was 1-6 with a 5.71. Given that the White Sox went 41-121 last season, there are roster opportunities abound. WIlson could end up making the roster out of camp, but if he doesn't, he should have plenty of chances to contribute for first-year manager Will Venable.
Wilson has tossed 140.2 career innings, striking out 144, giving him the kind of swing-and-miss ability that teams crave.
The White Sox figure to struggle again in 2025, but there are some reasons for optimism: The team has a pair of young pitchers working through the minors that could be ready to make an impact as early as this season: Lefties Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith.
Drew Thorpe, who was acquired with Wilson in last year's trade, is a former top prospect. Unfortunately, he's dealt with a bit of an elbow setback this offseason and is likely to begin the year on the injured list. But the team just gave a better-than-expected report on him as well.
