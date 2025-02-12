Chicago White Sox Provide Better Injury Update on Former Top Prospect as Camp Opens
Early on Tuesday, we got a disappointing update on Chicago White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe, suggesting that he could begin the year on the injured list.
By later on Tuesday, we had a better update suggesting that he might not be that far off after all.
Per Scott Merkin of MLB.com on social media:
Drew Thorpe is feeling good, per Getz: "Playing catch right now. He'll be on a mound here shortly. We do expect him to be a little behind some of these other starters, but with that being said, we feel like he's going to be active throughout Spring Training."
Thorpe had bone spurs removed from his right elbow in the offseason. It still sounds as if he could miss some time at the beginning of the year, but the initial fears of a lengthier absence might not be as warranted.
In nine starts last season for the White Sox, he went 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA. Not a hard-thrower, he struck out 25 batters in 44.1 innings. He was a top-60 prospect in the sport at the time of his debut in June. The White Sox had acquired him in the trade that sent Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres.
With Thorpe on the mend, the White Sox could turn to Jonathan Cannon. After trading away ace Garrett Crochet this offseason, there is no ace on this staff anymore. It looks as if top prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith could be aces, but they won't be with the team when it breaks camp, though Schultz could make his debut later in the season.
Related MLB Stories
UNI CHANGES? The Boston Red Sox are ditching a popular uniform for this season, but why? CLICK HERE:
HEALTHY DJ: As the Yankees report to camp, manager Aaron Boone says that infielder DJ LeMahieau is healthy. CLICK HERE:
SHOHEI BACK ON MOUND: We might not see Shohei Ohtani pitch in a game until May, but he was back on the practice mounds at Camelback Ranch this week. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.