Guardians Pitching Prospect Daniel Espino Brings the Heat in MLB Debut

One of the Cleveland Guardians' top pitching prospects, right-hander Daniel Espino, has made his long-awaited big league debut.

Espino, Cleveland's No. 15 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, tossed a scoreless inning in his first outing on a major league mound during the Guardians' 9-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old needed just 12 pitches to complete a one-two-three frame, picking up two strikeouts along the way. The hard-throwing righty was also regularly hitting at least 99 mph with his fastball, even reaching back for 100.6 mph on his fourth pitch as a big leaguer.

The Guardians selected Espino with a first-round draft pick in 2019, but the young hurler has dealt with several major shoulder injuries that derailed his climb through the minors. Now, seven years after he was drafted, the flamethrower born in Panama seemingly has a chance to earn a job in the bullpen of a Cleveland team with aspirations of getting back to the playoffs despite dealing with the absence of franchise star José Ramírez.

Another Guardians prospect is set to make his big league debut

Columbus Clippers infielder Kahlil Watson (9) waits for the pitch during the game against the Buffalo Bisons at Huntington Park on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Espino's debut was a highlight moment for Guardians fans in Wednesday's game, another Cleveland minor leaguer is now set to enter the spotlight. Outfielder Kahlil Watson, Cleveland's No. 12 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is in the Guardians' starting lineup on Thursday, batting eighth and playing right field in his big league debut.

Watson was a first-round draft pick by the Miami Marlins in 2021. Cleveland acquired the 23-year-old in the August 2023 trade that sent first baseman Josh Bell to Miami. So far in 2026, the lefty-swinging outfielder has posted a .255 batting average with 12 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 56 games with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

The Guardians enter Thursday's action with a 39-35 record, tied with the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central. But with Ramírez sidelined due to a left hamate bone fracture, Cleveland may need to rely on several young players, including second baseman Travis Bazzana, to step up in the absence of the face of the franchise. And Espino and Watson could each be a factor in the Guardians' quest to defend their AL Central crown.