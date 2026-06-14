Marlins Have an All-Star Pitcher Blossoming in Front of MLB Fans' Eyes

One of the Miami Marlins' young starting pitchers is emerging as a potential All-Star with his breakout campaign to begin the 2026 season.

Right-hander Max Meyer came out on top of a pitcher's duel with defending National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes on Sunday. The 27-year-old tossed six strong innings for the Marlins, giving up one run on six hits and three walks while striking out nine in Miami's 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skenes also threw six solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk, racking up 10 strikeouts as the tough-luck losing pitcher in a game where both starters stood out.

With this latest win on the mound, Meyer is now 7-0 on the season. While win-loss records for individual pitchers don't carry as much weight as they once did, it's still noteworthy that it's the middle of June and the young righty has yet to suffer a loss this year. The 2020 third-overall draft pick now has a 2.75 ERA through 15 starts this season with 95 strikeouts in 85 innings. And if Meyer continues to throw the ball the way he has so far this year, it seems like he should be in contention to make the National League All-Star team.

Max Meyer's breakout could impact Marlins' approach to trade deadline

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer (23) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Even beyond potentially being named a first-time All-Star next month, Meyer's strong start to the 2026 campaign could influence other decisions that the Marlins are likely considering this season. In particular, 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara is expected to be a hot commodity at this year's trade deadline.

Miami now has a 36-36 record this season. How the next couple of months play out for the Marlins could directly affect whether they're buyers or sellers at the deadline. If Miami thinks it can make a run at a playoff spot, Alcantara and Meyer could be a solid one-two punch at the front of the rotation. But if things start to go the other way for the Marlins, they may be more inclined to consider trading Alcantara since they have Meyer pitching like an ace in the making.

Miami's top two pitching prospects, left-handers Thomas White and Robby Snelling, are both dealing with major injuries. That could also be a factor in whether or not the Marlins consider trading Alcantara. But, simply put, the emergence of Meyer this season could have a massive impact on the trade deadline and the playoff picture across the league.