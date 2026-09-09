Jesus Made Joins Brewers Star Jackson Chourio in Biloxi Shuckers History

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made is the latest player in the organization's farm system to etch his name in the franchise's minor league record books.

Made, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect for 2026, drove in his 89th run of the season with a solo shot for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday. In doing so, the 19-year-old tied Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio for the most RBIs in a single season in Shuckers franchise history. The switch-hitting shortstop accomplished this feat slightly quicker than Chourio, too, reaching 89 RBIs in 120 games this year compared to 122 Double-A contests for the Milwaukee outfielder in 2023. And coincidentally, both players hit this RBI mark in their age-19 seasons.

After Chourio set the Biloxi single-season RBI record in 2023, the young outfielder made his MLB debut in 2024. While it's unclear whether Made will follow a similar path, many Brewers fans are excited to see the talented infielder in the big leagues eventually. But first, he'll look to surpass Chourio in the Shuckers' history books and put the finishing touches on a strong 2026 campaign.

How has Jesús Made played in 2026?

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With just a few games remaining in the Double-A regular season, Made has put together a solid year at the plate. In 120 games with the Biloxi Shuckers in 2026, the 19-year-old has a .269 batting average, a .344 on-base percentage, and a .771 OPS with 14 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases. Last year, he hit .285 with six homers, 61 RBIs, and 47 stolen bases in 115 games across three minor league levels.

While Made's batting average is a little lower this season, the switch-hitting shortstop has more homers in 2026 than he did in 2024 and 2025 combined. He also has only 78 strikeouts in 120 games this year, compared to 108 strikeouts in 115 contests in 2025. That might not be a major difference, but it seems at least slightly noteworthy that the young infielder has cut down on his swing-and-miss while playing at a higher level in the minors this year.

Biloxi has five regular-season games left, giving Made a decent chance of becoming the first Shucker to reach 90 RBIs in a single season. Meanwhile, Milwaukee's power-hitting prospect Andrew Fischer needs to go deep one more time to become the minor leaguer with the most homers in a single season in the 21st century. That gives Brewers fans multiple reasons to tune into the Shuckers' games down the stretch.