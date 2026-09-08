Brewers Prospect Eric Bitonti Earns Promotion During 20-20 Season

With the 2026 High-A regular season officially in the books, the Milwaukee Brewers are adding another power-hitting prospect to their stacked Double-A lineup.

Infielder Eric Bitonti, Milwaukee's No. 26 prospect on MLB Pipeline, has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin to Double-A Biloxi, the team announced on Tuesday. To make room for the 20-year-old on the Biloxi Shuckers' active roster, infielder Luis Peña was placed on the injured list as one of the corresponding moves. The 19-year-old, who was called up to Double-A last month, recently suffered an ankle injury.

Bitonti will play third base and bat seventh for the Biloxi Shuckers in his Double-A debut on Tuesday. The lefty-swinging slugger will immediately compete alongside some of the Brewers' top prospects, including infielder Jesús Made, outfielder Josh Adamczewski, and minor league home run leader Andrew Fischer.

What can Eric Bitonti bring to the Brewers' talented Double-A lineup?

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Eric Bitonti (24) throws to first base against the Quad Cities River Bandits during their baseball game Friday, July 17, 2026, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers selected Bitonti with a third-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school. After spending all of 2025 at Single-A, the 6-foot-5 infielder made his High-A debut this season. In 111 games with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 2026, the 20-year-old produced a .270 batting average, a .391 on-base percentage, and a .916 OPS with 25 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases. With that combination of slugging and base-stealing potential, the young prospect adds even more talent to the Double-A Biloxi roster.

Defensively, Bitonti has mostly played first base and third base in the minors. Fischer, Milwaukee's power-hitting prospect who leads the minors with 46 homers this season, is also primarily a corner infielder. The 22-year-old is Biloxi's designated hitter on Tuesday night, though, suggesting the Shuckers will do whatever it takes to have both young sluggers in the lineup together down the stretch.

With Biloxi's season set to end soon, Bitonti will get to play just a handful of games in his first stint at Double-A. Based on his offensive production this season, the 20-year-old should be a candidate to kick off the 2027 campaign with the Shuckers. But first, many Brewers fans will likely be interested to see how the lefty-swinging slugger performs in his first taste of Double-A action.