Kansas City Royals Top Prospect Draws Praise For History-Making Homer in Spring Training
Through the first week and a half of spring training, we've seen several cool things and several big performances, including a home run from Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone that had an exit velocity of 115.4 MPH.
The Royals' 2024 first-round pick (University of Florida) has drawn praise for his ability to make loud contact and that home run puts him in some rarified air.
Per MLB Pipeline:
Only 15 Major Leaguers hit even one home run 115 mph or harder in the 2024 season, and Caglianone's spring blast is the third-hardest homer by any Royals player since Statcast began tracking in 2015, with only Jorge Soler and Kendrys Morales ahead of the 22-year-old.
Recently, minor league baseball insider Sam Dykstra said that Caglianone had the best power of any prospect in the minor leagues. He's currently ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the sport, via MLB Pipeline, and he'll eventually pair with Bobby Witt Jr. to make an exciting nucleus for the Royals, who advanced to the ALDS last season.
Caglianone led the Gators to a College World Series berth in 2024, and because of his robust college experience, he could be a quick riser through the minor leagues. MLB.com predicts that he'll make his major league debut in 2026.
He hit .241 in 29 games after getting drafted last year, playing for High-A Quad Cities. He had two home runs and 14 RBI.
The Royals will continue Cactus League play for the next three weeks until Opening Day on March 27.
