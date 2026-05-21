Latest Injury News on Miami Prospect Robby Snelling Seals His Fate for 2026

The Miami Marlins have shared a major update regarding the status of left-handed pitching prospect Robby Snelling.

Snelling, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 overall prospect and Miami's No. 2 prospect for 2026, has been transferred to the 60-day injured list, the Marlins announced on Thursday. The team told reporters, including SportsGrid's Craig Mish, that the 22-year-old is set to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The southpaw was dominating Triple-A hitters to begin the 2026 season, posting a 1.86 ERA through six starts with 44 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched. That led to Snelling being called up for his MLB debut on May 8, when he allowed three runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals. And then, right before he was scheduled to make his second big league start, the young lefty was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow UCL sprain.

What's next for Marlins and Robby Snelling?

Feb 18, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Robby Snelling (61) poses during photo day at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With Snelling expected to undergo elbow surgery, the young lefty will likely be sidelined for the rest of this season and possibly a good portion of next year, too. The typical recovery time for pitchers who have Tommy John surgery is around 12 to 18 months. Given the fact that he's a highly touted prospect and still just 22 years old, it wouldn't be surprising if the Marlins were extra cautious in handling Snelling's rehabilitation. With that in mind, it's entirely possible the southpaw might not pitch again in the majors until 2028. At the earliest, he could theoretically be an option to return for a potential late-season playoff push in 2027 if everything goes according to plan with his recovery.

In the meantime, Miami will have to reconsider its plans for the big league pitching staff. Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett was initially called up to fill in for Snelling, but the 28-year-old was sent back down to Triple-A on Wednesday after posting a 14.54 ERA in two starts with the Marlins this year. Thomas White, another southpaw and Miami's No. 1 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, could be an option to make his big league debut at some point this year, but he was placed on the seven-day injured list in Triple-A on Wednesday.

For now, though, many Marlins fans will be thinking of Snelling and wishing him a speedy recovery ahead of his long journey back to pitching on a major league mound again.