Marlins Share Brutal Injury News on Top Pitching Prospect Robby Snelling

Miami Marlins left-handed pitching prospect Robby Snelling made his highly anticipated major league debut last week. And now, just before he was scheduled to make his second big league start, the team has provided an ominous injury update on the young southpaw.

Snelling, Miami's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow UCL sprain, the Marlins announced on Wednesday. While the team didn't share any additional details on the next steps for the 22-year-old, it's always extremely concerning to hear about a pitcher dealing with an elbow injury.

So far in 2026, Snelling put up stellar numbers in the minors, posting a 1.86 ERA in six Triple-A starts with 44 strikeouts in 29 innings. That earned him a promotion to the majors, where he gave up three runs on five hits and four walks over five innings in his MLB debut against the Washington Nationals on May 8. But now, with the lefty going on the injured list, his status for the remainder of the season is in question.

Could Robby Snelling's elbow injury lead to the promotion of another Marlins prospect?

Feb 18, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Thomas White (35) poses during photo day at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Since Snelling was scheduled to start for the Marlins on Thursday, the team will need to find someone to fill in for the young lefty. In the corresponding move to replace Snelling on the active roster, Miami closer Pete Fairbanks was activated off the injured list on Wednesday.

As things stand, it seems like left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett is set to be Miami's initial replacement for Snelling on Thursday. The 28-year-old was scheduled to pitch in Triple-A on Wednesday but was scratched, according to Marlins reporter Kevin Barral. The 2016 first-round draft pick missed the entire 2025 campaign after dealing with his own elbow injury. So far in 2026, the lefty has a 2.30 ERA in six Triple-A starts with 32 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings thrown.

While Garrett is seemingly the Marlins' choice to enter the rotation right now, another name to keep an eye on is Miami's No. 1 prospect, left-hander Thomas White. The 21-year-old has a 3.05 ERA through six Triple-A starts this year and has racked up 32 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings. Snelling's injury could pave the way for White to make his MLB debut at some point this year, too.