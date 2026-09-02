Lazaro Montes Shows Exactly What He Can Add to Mariners' Lineup in MLB Debut

Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Lazaro Montes made a strong first impression in his MLB debut.

Montes, Seattle's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs, and two runs scored in the Mariners' 9-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Most notably, though, the 21-year-old crushed his first home run in the big leagues. The lefty-swinging slugger drilled a 407-foot solo shot to dead-center field that exploded off the bat at 106 mph. In doing so, he became the youngest Mariner in franchise history to homer in his MLB debut, according to ESPN Insights on X/Twitter.

Before launching his first long ball in the majors, Montes got his first MLB hit by smacking a ground ball between first and second base for an RBI single. While he's obviously just one game into his first stint in the big leagues, the young outfielder's performance on Tuesday should offer a brief preview of the offensive boost he can provide for Seattle in the final month of the 2026 regular season.

This is just the beginning for Lazaro Montes

Sep 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Lazaro Montes (99) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mariners officially promoted Montes on Tuesday when active MLB rosters expanded. And based on his numbers in the minors this year and the show he put on in his first game, Seattle fans can likely expect to see plenty more of the 6-foot-5 outfielder down the stretch.

So far in 2026, Montes produced a .249 batting average, a .369 on-base percentage, and a .928 OPS with 38 homers, 96 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 123 games in the minors. The only minor leaguer with more home runs right now is Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer. The Seattle prospect launched 25 of those home runs in 79 Double-A games before being called up to Triple-A for the first time in July. And in just 44 Triple-A games, the 21-year-old hit .274 and posted a .941 OPS with 13 homers.

Following their win on Tuesday, the Mariners are now 65-74, 5.5 games back of the last American League Wild Card spot. If Montes can stay hot at the plate during his first stint in the majors, he could be a major contributor to Seattle's final push for a postseason berth.