Mariners Expected to Turn to Power-Hitting Prospect Lazaro Montes

One of the top home run hitters in the minors this season is reportedly heading to the big leagues.

The Seattle Mariners are set to call up outfielder Lazaro Montes for his MLB debut, according to reporter Francys Romero. The 21-year-old is expected to be added to Seattle's roster on Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. The Mariners have not yet officially announced the top prospect's reported promotion.

Montes, Seattle's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, would be the latest minor leaguer to join the Mariners following the recent promotion of left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson. Seattle is currently outside of the American League playoff picture. But the young outfielder could provide a massive boost to the Mariners' lineup in their late-season push for a postseason berth.

What should Mariners fans expect from Lazaro Montes in MLB debut?

Feb 20, 2025; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Lazaro Montes poses for a portrait during media day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Montes has crushed the ball every step of the way. In 123 games this season, the lefty-swinging slugger has a .249 batting average, a .369 on-base percentage, and a .927 OPS with 38 home runs, 96 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. His 38 homers are the second-most in the minors this year, only behind Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer.

Montes began the season with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. In 79 Double-A games this year, the 21-year-old hit .234 with 25 homers and 66 RBIs. That earned him a promotion to Triple-A in early July alongside another top Mariners prospect, Michael Arroyo. And in his first 44 games with the Tacoma Rainiers, the 6-foot-5 outfielder has a .274 batting average and a .940 OPS with 13 home runs and 30 RBIs.

Defensively, Montes has been used almost exclusively in right field during his professional career. So, that's probably where the top prospect will play in the big leagues. Seattle could also use him as a designated hitter, possibly platooning with Dominic Canzone and Taylor Ward.

The Mariners head into Monday's action with a 64-73 record, five games back of first place in the American League West and the third AL Wild Card spot. That means Montes could play a big role for Seattle down the stretch in his first stint in the majors.