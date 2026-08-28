Why Brewers Should Call Up Andrew Fischer for MLB Debut This Year

The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in the majors right now at 83-51. They've also hit the fewest home runs (123) in the big leagues this season. If the Brewers want to add some slugging to their lineup, they have a potential option who's crushing long balls in the minors.

Infielder Andrew Fischer, Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, belted three home runs for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday. In doing so, the 22-year-old became the first minor leaguer this season to hit 40 home runs. His 42 homers lead the minors this year, and he's the first prospect to reach that mark in a single minor league season since Joey Gallo in 2014, according to Baseball America.

While Fischer's offensive numbers speak for themselves, this is also his first full season in the minors. The 2025 first-round draft pick made his Double-A debut in June and has yet to play in Triple-A. With that in mind, Milwaukee might not consider promoting the lefty-swinging slugger to the majors this year. But if the Brewers want to go all in on winning a World Series in 2026, the power-hitting prospect could be a game-changer.

Andrew Fischer could be this year's Trey Yesavage

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) celebrates after a double play during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Toronto Blue Jays made it to the World Series last year, they had a top prospect with minimal minor league experience play a big role in their postseason run. Right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage was the 20th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. In 2025, the hard-throwing righty climbed from Single-A to the majors and made his MLB debut in September. He had just 25 minor league outings under his belt before joining Toronto's rotation and then pitched in six playoff games for the Blue Jays last year.

Similar to Yesavage, Fischer was the 20th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. In 112 games this season across High-A and Double-A, the 22-year-old has a .270 batting average, a .399 on-base percentage, and a 1.045 OPS with 42 homers and 100 RBIs. One potential area of concern, though, is his 167 strikeouts in 112 games. If the talented prospect is striking out that often against High-A and Double-A pitching, the Brewers might not be convinced that he's ready for the majors quite yet.

However, Milwaukee's lineup could greatly benefit from adding Fischer's slugging. The Brewers could also call up the young infielder after the minor league regular season ends to see how he does in the big leagues. In that scenario, if he succeeds right away, Milwaukee would be getting a potential game-altering bat. And if he struggles, the Brewers could simply keep him off the postseason roster.

At the end of the day, Fischer most likely won't make his MLB debut this season. But with the way he's been swinging the bat in the minors this year, it's a tantalizing thought.