How Potential Max Fried Injury Could Impact Yankees, AL East Race

For most of the 2026 season so far, the New York Yankees' starting pitching staff has been reliable and effective. But now, that rotation could suffer a massive blow following the latest outing from left-handed pitcher Max Fried.

Fried left his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday after just three innings due to "left elbow posterior soreness," according to Yankees clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits. The 32-year-old gave up three runs on five hits and one walk, striking out two in 61 pitches. After the third inning, the Yankees immediately had long reliever Paul Blackburn start warming up in the bullpen as the southpaw seemingly went straight from the mound to the clubhouse.

The veteran lefty dealt with a blister on his pitching hand last season, so many fans initially wondered if he might be facing something similar this year. But now, the Yankees could have much bigger concerns on their hands if an elbow injury is a possibility for Fried.

How would a Max Fried elbow injury shake up the AL playoff picture?

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whenever baseball fans hear about a pitcher dealing with a possible elbow injury, their minds immediately jump to the worst-case scenario of Tommy John surgery. Fried is scheduled to undergo imaging in New York on Thursday, according to Marakovits, and Yankees fans will be waiting with bated breath for the latest updates on the three-time All-Star.

At the time of publication, the Yankees are down 7-0 to the Orioles on Wednesday. If that score holds, they'll fall to 27-17 on the season. They have the second-most wins in the American League, only behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who sit in first place in the AL East with a 28-13 record. There's obviously still a lot of baseball left to be played this year, but a Fried injury would undoubtedly impact the Yankees' ability to climb back into the top spot in the division.

While losing Fried for any amount of time would be a major loss for the Yankees, they do have 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole seemingly nearing his return to the majors. New York also has minor league pitchers like Elmer Rodríguez and Brendan Beck, who have already appeared in the big leagues this year and could be short-term options to fill in for Fried if necessary. Either way, the next updates on the status of the Yankees' southpaw could have a major impact on the league as a whole.